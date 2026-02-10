MLS Drops First Wave of 2026 Jerseys That Kickstart a New Era

The first Major League Soccer jersey drop for the 2026 season happened on Tuesday, as fans of 17 out of the 30 clubs got to see something new their team will be wearing this year.

Each made by adidas, designs made an effort to tap into the heritage of every individual club and its local area, producing unique looks across the board that are sure to get people talking.

The remaining 13 clubs, which includes defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami and 2025 runners-up Vancouver Whitecaps, will follow on Wednesday.

For now, see which teams have been given new threads already.

Nasvhille SC

Music City celebrates sound in 2026. | MLS

“When Nashville makes noise, the world takes notice,” says the club. Dubbed the ‘Reverb Kit,’ the patterns celebrate the city’s status as a global hotspot for music and culture, mimicking the reverberating sound waves unfolding far beyond Geodis Park.

Orlando City SC

The Sunken Treasure Kit. | MLS

Orlando City’s community kit through the 2027–28 MLS season is inspired by Florida’s east Treasure Coast, so-called after a 1715 hurricane sank 11 Spanish ships in a convoy carrying New World wealth back to Europe. Coins still wash ashore to this day and this is a first-ever primarily gold kit for the club.

Minnesota United

It’s 10 seasons in MLS for Minnesota United. | MLS

Minnesota United’s ‘Decade Kit’ combines elements of the past with the present. The pattern represents a rippling effect of a loon’s wings, cut across by a black ‘river’ that pays tribute to the sash design of the club’s inaugural jersey—a blue sash representing the Mississippi River—from 2017.

Chicago Fire FC

A modern update on a timeless classic. | MLS

The ‘Forever Red Kit’ introduces a crisp white collar, while honoring Chicago through sleeve stripe details in red and blue drawn from the city’s flag. “It’s more than a jersey—it’s the spark we’re carrying onto the pitch in 2026,” says Dan Moriarty, CMO at Chicago Fire FC.

LAFC

LAFC is celebrating art deco style. | MLS

LAFC’s new ‘Black & Gold’ primary jersey leans into the architecture that defined Los Angeles in the 1920s and 1930s, reflecting the club’s “deep connection” to its city’s “past, present and future.” It’s a bold design directly inspired by the art deco movement, which also influences BMO Stadium.

CF Montréal

CF Montréal unveiled a new away jersey. | MLS

CF Montréal’s will use this new secondary jersey for three seasons. Some of the proceeds from sales of the kit will be donated to PROCURE, a Quebec-based prostate cancer charity promoting and funding research. “Wearing this jersey represents a commitment to fighting, supporting and standing with those affected by this disease.”

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew celebrate ‘Excellence’ this season. | MLS

In 2026, Columbus Crew will be wearing a collar for the first time in eight years. It is known as ‘The Crafted for Excellence Kit,’ also celebrating the Crew as MLS’s first club back in 1996. Through “simplicity, clarity and purpose” it underlines a hardworking identity.

San Jose Earthquakes

A celebration of 1960s counterculture. | MLS

A collision of music and soccer has created ‘The Dead Kit’ for San Jose Earthquakes, described as a collaboration between the Grateful Dead’s counterculture and the “relentless spirit of soccer” that exists in the city. The iconic band played its first show with that name in San Jose on Dec. 4, 1965.

New England Revolution

It’s 250 years since Americans began fighting for freedom. | MLS

New England Revolution players will wear the ‘Independence Day Kit’ in 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the start of the Declaration of Independence. Fireworks are a huge inspiration to the design of the jersey, as well as patriotic bunting seen displayed every Fourth of July.

LA Galaxy

The blue sash is back for the Galaxy. | MLS

LA Galaxy’s jerseys have reimagined the sash in recent years, but the iconic blue now makes a return for the first time since 2019. It connects the kit to the past, whilst also featuring a ‘96’ mark that acknowledges the club’s place among the original MLS lineup from 30 years ago.

Red Bull New York

Roots feature prominently in the striking design. | MLS

Red Bull New York’s new 2026 jersey tells the story of the ‘Roots’ that connect the club to the fans and community it serves. Red plant roots reaching down into the ground make for a bold and intriguing pattern, with the club proud to develop local talent.

Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC enters another MLS season. | MLS

Into a fifth MLS season, the ‘Carolina Kit: Crowns Up’ celebrates Charlotte FC’s foundation and inaugural campaign in 2022 with a “familiar” design. After back-to-back Round One eliminations in the postseason, there is still plenty more to aim for in the Queen City.

Austin FC

Austin FC pays homage to local natural beauty. | MLS

Austin FC’s 2026 secondary jersey is another ‘Rooted Kit,’ a direct tie-in to the club’s tree logo and the city’s connection to the outdoors and local natural beauty. ‘Aquatic green’ stripes, inspired by Barton Springs, introduce a new shade of ‘Verde’ to the Austin collection.

New York City FC

New York City FC in 2026. | MLS

The 1964–65 World’s Fair at Flushing Meadows Park serves as the inspiration for New York City FC’s new look with an overlapping sphere pattern. It’s branded ‘The All Nations Kit’ for the way NYC unites cultures, languages and nationalities from around the world to create something new.

San Diego FC

San Diego is making a statement with his kit. | MLS

San Diego FC’s ‘Unprecedented Unity Kit’ seeks to celebrate both soccer as “the world’s language” and the “unparalleled unity of the diverse communities of the San Diego-Tijuana region.” A sense of belonging, opportunity and shared identity are also key pillars of the message behind the jersey.

Philadelphia Union

Think Philadelphia, think 1776. | MLS

‘The 1776 Kit’ pays tribute to Philadelphia’s place in American history, with the Union’s new primary kit inspired by the “architecture, documents and icons that shaped the United States” in the city where “independence began” 250 years ago.

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers honor a local landmark. | MLS

In Portland, Providence Park—home of the Timbers—is 100 years old and is considered among the historic sporting venues in the United States. As such, the ‘Civic Stadium Kit’ celebrates a local landmark and civic pride, inspired by the stadium itself, showcasing iconic arches and 1920s architecture.

