Which Team Has Played the Most Champions League Games Without Winning the Competition?
The Champions League is the most prestigious club competition in European soccer. Real Madrid is synonymous with the tournament winning it 15 times. Other clubs tasted European success for the first time this century like Chelsea and Manchester City.
Big names like Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid have come close to lifting the trophy since 2000, but have yet to taste European glory. So much so, that it begs the question of how many games have these teams played in the competition without winning it?
Which Team Has Played the Most Champions League Games Without Winning the Competition?
As compiled by Opta, Arsenal has played the most UCL games without winning the competition at 188. Arsenal has only made one European final in its history, a controversial loss to Barcelona in 2006. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann was shown a red card after a late challenge on Samuel Eto'o. Despite going down to 10 men, Sol Campbell put Arsenal in front. The Cameroonian striker got his revenge later equalizing before Juliano Belletti scored the winner four minutes later.
PSG trails Arsenal in second with 150 games played having come close to winning the tournament in 2020. The French side made its first UCL final in 2020 losing out on the night to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich. The only goal was scored by Kingsley Coman against his former club on the way to a historic sextuple for Bayern.
Atléti came close twice in three years under Diego Simeone to lifting Big Ears, the nickname for the UCL trophy, but were crushed by rival Real Madrid in the final. A 93rd minute equalizer from Sergio Ramos in 2014 forced extra time before Real Madrid took over winning the final 4–1 thanks to Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo. The 2016 final was more heartbreak with Real Madrid winning 5–3 on penalties. In total, Atléti has played 128 games in the competition without winning it.
Most UCL Games Played Without Winning the Competition
Other teams on the list include:
- Olympique Lyonnais: 136
- Benfica: 133
- Olympiakos: 128
- Dynamo Kyiv: 122
- Galatasary: 122
- PSV: 119
- Shakhtar Donetsk: 119