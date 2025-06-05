‘Most Important Thing’—Ibrahima Konate Drops Huge Transfer Hint
Ibrahima Konaté is only focusing on playing for Liverpool next season despite swirling transfer interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
The towering French defender was a staple of Arne Slot’s title-winning side last season, forming a formidable partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk. During the duo’s 30 Premier League appearances together, they conceded just 26 goals.
At 26, Konaté is only just coming into his prime and was expected to remain a key fixture in Liverpool’s backline for years to come. However, the Paris-born centre back only has one more year remaining on his contract, ensuring that he could join another team on a free transfer as soon as next year.
Liverpool would have to sell Konaté this summer if they want to avoid the same contractual circus which surrounded Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Yet, the former RB Leipzig man doesn’t appear to be going anywhere.
“The most important thing is not to rest on our laurels,” Konaté told The Athletic this week. “We won the Premier League, which is magnificent and which made everyone happy, but it’s not an end in itself. I want to win it again next year. Or win the Champions League.
“When next season begins, we shouldn’t forget about the title, because we won it and it’s etched in history, but we’ll need to set it aside and say to ourselves, ‘That’s behind us. Now, do we have the desire and the physical and mental strength to do what we did last season again?’
“It will be harder, because we’re the champions and everyone will want to beat us.”
These are not the comments of a player pining after a move away. Real Madrid have been tentatively linked with the French defender, prompting some reports in Spain to claim that the capital club will try to replicate the approach which brought Alexander-Arnold to the Santiago Bernabéu; namely, courting him during the final year of his deal before plotting a free transfer.
Freshly crowned European champions PSG have also been floated as an interested suitor, together with their newly promoted city rivals Paris FC. Konaté came through the club’s academy and has been billed as a potential marquee arrival for a side backed by Red Bull and the immensely wealthy Arnault family.