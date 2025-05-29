Transfer Rumors: Garnacho’s New Premier League Suitor; Real Madrid Make Huge Konate Move
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester United officials have held talks with Napoli over a move for striker Victor Osimhen, according to Il Napolista. The Serie A side are prepared to do business for €40 million (£33.5 million, $45.1 million) plus struggling striker Rasmus Højlund.
Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho, CaughtOffside state. The Argentina international is also wanted by former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen.
Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr have identified Liverpool winger Luis Díaz as their top target for the summer transfer window, per talkSPORT. Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with the Colombia international.
Florian Wirtz rejected a move to Manchester City this summer amid concerns over the team’s future, BILD state. The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, who is interested in joining Liverpool, believes Pep Guardiola may not be in charge at the Etihad for much longer and does not want to join in a period of uncertainty.
Liverpool have joined Man Utd, Newcastle United and Barcelona in pursuit of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, claim Tutto Atalanta. His contract expires in 2026, potentially forcing the club to listen to offers.
Despite interest from Real Madrid, TBR Football claim Arsenal are confident they will have tied Myles Lewis-Skelly down to a new contract before pre-season. The emerging youngster is set for a significant pay rise.
Paris Saint-Germain are open to trimming their bloated attack with the sale of winger Bradley Barcola, according to El Nacional. Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in a deal which would cost over €50 million (£41.9 million, $56.4 million).
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke is emerging as a target for AC Milan, Fichajes state. An asking price of €60 million (£50.3 million, $67.7 million) is likely to be problematic, however.
Newly promoted Sunderland are looking at a reunion with midfielder Jordan Henderson, per The Mirror. The England international also has interest from Rangers and clubs in Serie A.
La Liga
Juventus are exploring a loan deal for Real Madrid striker Endrick, according to Calciomercato. Los Blancos are open to a temporary departure but will not sell the teenager permanently.
On the other hand, DefensaCentral state Real Madrid will not entertain any form of departure for Endrick. Chelsea have offered a loan with an option for a permanent deal but have been swiftly knocked back.
DefensaCentral also state Real Madrid are preparing to take the drastic step of buying David Alaba out of his contract to make space for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté. The Austrian is reluctant to leave the Santiago Bernabéu.
Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has rejected a number of clubs as he waits for a move to Barcelona, Toni Juanmartí writes. The Englishman’s agent recently met with Barcelona sporting director Deco.
Atlético Madrid defender José María Giménez is attracting interest from both the Premier League and Serie A. AS add that a club in Saudi Arabia has even offered him the chance to double his current salary.
Potentially coming in at Atlético, according to El Chiringuito, is Inter striker Lautaro Martínez. Manager Diego Simeone is determined to unite him with fellow Argentina international Julián Álvarez.
MLS
América winger Brian Rodríguez is emerging as a target for Inter Miami before the Club World Cup, per ESPN. The 25-year-old previously spent 18 months with LAFC.
English Championship side Bristol City are looking to sign CF Montréal defender George Campbell. Ben Jacobs expects a move to cost around £1 million ($1.4 million).