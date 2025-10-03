‘Opened Talks’—Next Arsenal Star in Line for New Contract After Saliba Revealed
Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with versatile defender Jurriën Timber over a new contract, with the Dutch international an increasingly prominent figure under Mikel Arteta.
The Gunners have already tied Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri and William Saliba down to new long-term deals in recent months, rewarding each of the quartet with improved terms to reflect their impressive performances. Leandro Trossard has also signed a new contract, but he was afforded a pay rise without extending the length of his agreement.
BBC Sport report that negotiations with Timber and his representatives are at an “early stage”, but there’s a “will from all parties” to lengthen the 24-year-old’s contract beyond its current expiry in 2028.
Timber arrived at Arsenal from Ajax in a deal worth £34.4 million ($45 million) in July 2023, though his debut season was marred by a knee injury suffered against Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the 2023–24 season.
He did not return to Premier League action until May 2024 in the season finale against Everton, but has since established himself as a leading member of Arsenal’s defence, becoming first-choice right back ahead of Ben White. He registered 48 appearances across all competitions in 2024–25 and has made eight appearances so far this season, only sitting out the Carabao Cup third round win over League One Port Vale.
Arsenal Also Looking to Tie Down Saka
Arsenal are also optimistic that Bukayo Saka will sign a new deal with the club soon as talks continue. Saka has missed some time early in the season with a hamstring injury, but scored his second goal of the campaign in midweek as Olympiacos were beaten 2–0 in the Champions League.
Sporting director Andrea Berta had a busy summer bringing in the likes of Viktor Gyökeres, Martín Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Piero Hincapié, while Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri’s contracts were signed during the transfer window,
Saliba signed his new five-year deal earlier this week, and further endeared himself to Arsenal supporters when he was asked why he turned down a potential free transfer to Real Madrid.
“He won some titles with Liverpool. Me? I didn’t win anything here except [the] Community Shield. I’ve done nothing for this club to think about leaving. I want to stay here and win a lot of trophies. I love this club. I cannot leave without giving them something back. I won nothing, so my first choice was to stay here and win everything first,” Saliba said, speaking on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move and the allure of Madrid.
“I knew that I wanted to stay here for more years, so I was not really focused on the other clubs. I am happy to be here.”