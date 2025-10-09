Neymar’s Iconic Brazil Shirt Number Puts Pressure on Real Madrid Star
Until Neymar makes his grand return to the Brazil national team, the legend’s No. 10 shirt goes to Rodrygo, who calls the privilege “a lot of pressure.”
The Seleção are back in action during the October international break, set to take on South Korea and Japan in two friendlies now that they have officially qualified for the 2026 World Cup.
Neymar has yet to earn a call-up under new boss Carlo Ancelotti as the Brazilian continues his long journey to full match fitness after years of injury struggles, leaving his number 10 up for grabs. With Raphinha out injured, the shirt now belongs to Rodrygo, something the Real Madrid star does not take lightly.
“It’s a lot of pressure because of the legends who have worn this shirt. I’m just starting out,” Rodrygo said in an interview with AS.
Past owners of Brazil’s No. 10 include Neymar, Pelé, Zico and Ronaldinho, some of the best to ever represent the Seleção. Rodrygo is in esteemed company, though the weight of the shirt is nothing new to the 24-year-old, who has worn the shirt multiple times over the last two years.
“I always make it clear that this shirt still belongs to Neymar. I’ve worn it because of his injury problems. But in the games where I have to play with the number 10, or whatever number it is, I’m ready to give my best for Brazil,” Rodrygo said.
Rodrygo Eager to Reprove Himself to Carlo Ancelotti
Rodrygo is set to represent Brazil for the first time in seven months. The winger was absent from Carlo Ancelotti’s previous two camps, with the new boss reiterating that there are “no favorites” and every player must earn his place with the national team.
The snubs came amid Rodrygo’s poor form at Real Madrid, but the Brazilian has looked sharp under Xabi Alonso in 2025–26, competing with Vinícius Júnior for minutes on the left wing. Now, it is up to Rodrygo to show Ancelotti he deserves a spot back in his XI ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
The Seleção have struggled to live up to their legacy in recent competitions, something Rodrygo is eager to help Ancelotti turn around in the build-up to next summer’s tournament.
“We're five-time champions, even though we haven’t performed well these past few years,” Rodrygo said. “You can always dream [of winning the 2026 World Cup] because we have very good players who play for the best teams in the world.
“We’re missing something, but not much, to be all on the same page and for everything to go well on the field. Everything will go better with the coach, and I hope we’ll be much sharper by the World Cup so we can contend for the title.”