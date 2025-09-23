‘They Should Buy Him’—Nicolas Jackson’s Agent Reveals New Permanent Transfer Option in Bayern Munich Loan
The agent of on-loan Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has confirmed Bayern Munich also have an option to make the deal permanent next summer alongside a conditional obligation.
Bayern paid a record loan fee of €16.5 million (£14.4 million, $19.5 million) to sign Jackson late in the summer transfer window, agreeing to a €65 million obligation to make the move permanent which club chief Uli Hoeneß later revealed would only be triggered if Jackson started 40 games across all competitions.
Hoeneß was soon criticised for his public confidence that the clause would not be triggered but quickly clarified that he was not insulting Jackson’s ability to make 40 starts, but rather highlighting the scheduling issues which would make it nearly impossible.
Jackson’s desire to make the move permanent remains very much alive, however, after agent Ali Barat confirmed Bayern also have an option to sign the striker next summer.
“They have a mandatory purchase option if he plays 40 games, but they also have a €65 million option,” Barat told RMC Sport.
“So I think if Nico Jackson performs this season, given the current market price for strikers, at €65 million in my opinion, they should buy him. Again, it all depends on how Jackson fits in and performs. But normally, with the potential he has, I don’t think they’ll have a problem paying the €65 million at the end of the summer.”
Regardless of how Bayern choose to proceed, Jackson’s time at Chelsea is expected to come to an end next summer. The Blues have already signed his replacement, striking a deal to bring Emanuel Emegha over from Strasbourg.
Chelsea paid €32 million to sign Jackson from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 and believe it is time to profit through his sale. With Bayern’s loan fee included, the Stamford Bridge outfit could come close to tripling their investment.