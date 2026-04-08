NWSL Power Rankings: No Undefeated Teams Left After Matchweek 4

Heading into the first international break of the season the drama is on in the NWSL. With no undefeated teams remaining to start the year, the field is wide open. Here are the rankings after Matchweek 4.

NWSL Matchweek 4 Results

Orlando Pride 2–1 Angel City FC

Seattle Reign 0–0 Denver Summit

Utah Royals 1–0 Chicago Stars

Houston Dash 4–3 Racing Louisville

Kansas City Current 2–1 NJ/NY Gotham FC

Boston Legacy 0–1 San Diego Wave

NC Courage 2–2 Portland Thorns

Bay FC 0–2 Washington Spirit

NWSL Power Rankings: Clubs 11–16

16. Boston Legacy (Previous: 16)

15. Chicago Stars (Previous: 15)

14. Utah Royals (Previous: 14)

13. Racing Louisville (Previous: 13)

12. NC Courage (Previous: 12)

11. Bay FC (Previous: 10)

10. Denver Summit (Previous: 9)

Two consecutive 0–0 draws have the Denver Summit riding through their inaugural season as a hard-to-beat yet unspectacular squad. Considering how much expansion teams can struggle when they join the NWSL, this isn’t a terrible place to be. Goalkeeper Abby Smith has been a standout, as she leads the league for goals prevented through five games with five.

9. NJ/NY Gotham FC (Previous: 6)

Just one goal scored in their last four games, and once again, people are wondering what Gotham’s issues with scoring are. The good news is that it took Jaedyn Shaw just 27 minutes to score on her return from a hamstring issue. The bad news is that she is just the second Gotham player to score this season. Gotham loves to slump early and then bounce back. So, don’t count them out just yet.

8. KC Current (Previous: 11)

Revenge is a dish best served five months later. The Kansas City Current got vengeance on Gotham FC for last season’s playoff defeat last November by beating them 2–1 in the same building this past weekend. Bigger than just the result, reigning NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga made her return to the team after 168 days. A nice bump up the rankings this week.

Although Chawinga didn’t get on the scoresheet, she did have a nifty assist for the Current’s equalizer. Michelle Cooper, who missed almost the entire preseason with a foot injury, is another star who only recently returned to help the Current reach their potential. Her match-winning goal showed she’s almost back to her best.

7. Seattle Reign (Previous: 7)

The Seattle Reign closed out their residency in Spokane, Wash., undefeated with two wins and a draw from three games. Last weekend’s stingy goalless draw with Denver is very much what we’ve come to expect from this Laura Harvey’s team. No Mia Fishel means Maddie Mercado is leading the line for the Reign, and there are still improvements to be made. Sam Meza remains brilliant in the midfield, though.

6. Houston Dash (Previous: 6)

The Houston Dash have been one of the best teams in the NWSL to start 2026. There are no two ways about it. Kiki Van Zanten has two braces in three games and leads the league for goals with four. Head coach Fabrice Gautrat has his team well-drilled off the ball and clinical in the box. It might be too early to put a ceiling on the Dash, but they are pushing towards being seen as more than just a playoff team.

NWSL 2025 finalists Washington Spirit finally have their first win of the season. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

5. Washington Spirit (Previous: 5)

It may have taken five matches, but the Washington Spirit have their first win of the season. A huge sigh of relief for a team that has looked good in flashes but hasn’t been able to seal a result due to lapses in defense and a habit of missing chances in front of goal. This could be the start of something big for Spirit.

4. Portland Thorns (Previous: 3)

Not unlike the last couple of seasons, we’re seeing two very different Portland Thorns teams. At home, it’s one-way traffic: two wins from two, four goals scored and zero conceded. On the road, the Thorns are 1-1-1, with very differing performances. Back-to-back weeks with Olivia Moultrie and Reilyn Turner getting on the scoresheet is a huge boost for this team’s attacking options, and that’s with Sophia Wilson playing her first 90 minutes since returning from maternity leave.

every point is crucial in this league 🌹



we'll take our 10 points into the international break. pic.twitter.com/HJCThT3ZvO — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) April 5, 2026

3. Angel City FC (Previous: 1)

A first defeat of the season exposed some of the old Angel City traits of losing games late and not having the mentality to ride the moment. Still, going across the country to Florida and losing to a very good Pride team isn’t a disaster. We’ll learn a lot more about this team in the coming weeks. No team has scored more goals this year than Angel City’s 10.

2. San Diego Wave (Previous: 2)

Four wins in a row make the San Diego Wave the most in-form team in the NWSL. And yet, a slightly easy run of stretch that included wins over the Utah Royals, Chicago Stars and Boston Legacy, in addition to a tired Portland Thorns on a midweek trip with two players suspended.

There’s no doubt that this team is the best on-ball possession team in the league, and it knows how to control a contest. Dudinha is in MVP form with three assists and two goals.

1. Orlando Pride (Previous: 4)

Knocking off last week’s No.1 team, there is no bigger winner this week than the Orlando Pride. Haley McCutcheon scored a magical brace and could have had a hat trick if not for a narrow offside call. Unbeaten since an opening day loss, the Pride are trending in the right direction and, in terms of attack and defense, look well-balanced and organized.

wins feel better at home 💜 pic.twitter.com/DgPjtnsFky — Orlando Pride (@ORLPride) April 4, 2026

Oh, and Marta is getting more minutes now, too. The Brazilian legend clocked a season high of 24 at the weekend, and delivered the corner for the Pride’s winning goal.

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