‘Oddest Interview I’ve Ever Seen’—Unai Emery’s Scathing Aston Villa Title Verdict

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insisted his side are not among the favourites to even finish in the Premier League’s top five in a surprising interview which was branded “one of the oddest” ever seen by pundit Jamie Redknapp.

The Villans had the chance to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday but slumped to a bitterly disappointing 1–0 defeat to Everton, leaving them seven points behind in the title race but still comfortably in third.

Clearly frustrated at the result, Emery used his post-match press conference to follow Enzo Maresca, Ruben Amorim and Oliver Glasner in becoming the latest Premier League manager to leave eyebrows raised.

“We are not contender to be in the top five,” Emery told Sky Sports with emphasis on the final word. “We are [in the top five now] but we are still not being contenders.

“There are other teams with more potential than us.”

Asked why he felt that way, Emery fell silent, staring blankly with a subtle smile on his face before the interviewer promptly ended the conversation. “Thank you,” Emery responded immediately.

Ashley Young: ‘It’s Just Weird’

Aston Villa’s injury issues may have been part of the inspiration. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

Considering Villa still sit seven points above Liverpool in fourth, with fifth-placed Manchester United a further point back, many were quick to question how Emery could believe his side, still level on points with Manchester City above them, are facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League.

“He looked really angry,” former Villa winger Ashley Young reflected. “It could be ... maybe the injuries? Maybe another one added to the list with John McGinn, missing Boubacar Kamara. Massive players—[Amadou] Onana as well.

“Is it the sale of Donyell Malen? Is it him speaking out to say to the owners, ‘Look at my squad, I need more players?’

“It was a weird interview, to be honest. We thought he’d speak more about the game and a missed opportunity of closing the gap on Arsenal. To then say there’s five other teams with more potential ... it’s just weird.”

Jamie Redknapp: ‘Up There With Benítez, Keegan’

Emery was visibly frustrated. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Fellow pundit Redknapp was equally as puzzled by the interview, both in terms of its contents and Emery’s behaviour.

Drawing comparisons to Rafa Benítez’s famous rant at Sir Alex Ferguson from 2009 or Kevin Keegan’s 1996 outburst which was also triggered by the Man Utd legend, Redknapp insisted he could not understand Emery’s intentions.

“It wasn’t quite Rafa ‘Facts’ or Kevin Keegan’s ‘I’d love it if we beat them,’ but it was certainly one of the oddest interviews I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“The bit at the end where he’s saying ... he just goes quiet ... It was a very sensible question, she wasn’t asking anything difficult for him. I don’t know really what he’s trying to allude to. I guess he’s just genuinely devastated with the performance and the result.

“They do need players. We looked at what they have on the bench, they were short. They haven’t got the options. Harvey Elliott hasn’t worked out and wasn’t on the bench, Jadon Sancho was ill.

“It looks like Boubacar Kamara is going to be out for a long time and John McGinn has a problem with his knee. They will need to strengthen in that midfield area.”

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP