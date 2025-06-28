‘One Condition’—Nico Williams Sets ‘Demand’ for Barcelona Transfer
Nico Wiliams turned down better offers from elsewhere to join Barcelona this summer, but reports claim he’s made one very specific request to the club as the transfer saga drags on.
Having opted to stay with Athletic Club last year in the wake of winning Euro 2024, Williams is believed to have already agreed a long-term contract with Barcelona. But completion of the move hinges on the Catalans having the financial capability for it.
Williams has a release clause of €58 million ($68 million), amounting to €62 million ($73.7 million) once necessary costs are taken into account. Triggering it eliminates the need for negotiating with Athletic Club, although the whole sum does need to be paid up front.
It was recently reported that Williams has made a plea to Athletic Club to consider accepting a staggered payment plan, receiving the full value of the clause, but over several years. But Barcelona haven’t yet taken the final steps and have been publicly warned by La Liga president Javier Tebas about staying within the competition’s strict financial rules.
Last summer, the club spent €60 million ($70.3 million) on Dani Olmo, another release clause that was negotiated into instalments. But Barça almost lost him midway through the season, having had to settle for a temporary registration measure that expired and required government intervention.
In what should have been a straightforward transfer process, Williams is reported by SPORT to have asked that it is concluded in a timely manner—before he is due to start preseason training with Athletic Club on July 9. Unsurprisingly, the player doesn’t want a soap opera to start playing out, the “only condition” he set when agreeing to join Barcelona.
Barça are said to be understanding of his wishes and “will do everything possible” to get things done before the deadline Williams has imposed. The money to pay the release clause is not thought to be the problem, it’s making sure there is salary space to register him to play. Exits for Ansu Fati and Clément Lenglet have been signed off, but it isn’t enough and more offloading is needed.
Quite how quickly they will manage it, and what would happen if the July 9 deadline comes and goes without, remains to be seen. But Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to pay Williams a considerably higher salary and are waiting in hope that Barcelona fumble the deal.