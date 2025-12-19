SI

Only Four Soccer Clubs Ranked Among 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams in the World

The most valuable team in the world tag still belongs to an iconic NFL franchise.

Jamie Spencer

The Manchester United name carries global power.
The Manchester United name carries global power. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Soccer, Football, Fútbol … whatever you call it, it’s the most popular sport on the planet, with an estimated 3.5 billion people—almost half the global population—classed as fans.

The sport pays its top stars incredible well, too. The average annual salary of a Premier League player is thought to be the equivalent of $4.2 million, while big earners can get upwards of $26.8 million. In La Liga, Kylian Mbappé is believed to be paid $33.5 million in his Real Madrid contract.

Big clubs can only afford to pay that kind of money because they rake it in on a colossal scale themselves, in many cases representing business institutions as much as sporting ones. In 2025, Forbes estimates that 20 soccer clubs worldwide carry a value of at least $1 billion.

But soccer is far from the only big player and, when compared to the likes of the NFL, NBA and Formula 1, it becomes obvious that soccer clubs are part of the crowd, not global leaders.

Forbes calculates a team’s value as its “enterprise value (equity plus net debt) and include the economics of each team’s stadium but not the value of the stadium real estate itself.”

This year, the most valuable sports team in the world is once more the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, estimated to be worth $13 billion—that represents a 29% growth from 2024.

Dak Prescot
The Dallas Cowboys are worth twice as much as any soccer team. / Sam Hodde/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors ($11 billion), LA Rams ($10.5 billion), New York Giants ($10.1 billion) and LA Lakers ($10 billion) round out the top five across all sports and are the five teams globally that hit 11-figure territory. The first soccer team to appear is Real Madrid in 20th place—$6.75 billion is still an enormous valuation not to be sniffed at or dismissed.

Despite well publicised issues consistently performing on the pitch and significant debt, Manchester United are =24th on the list. Their $6.6 billion valuation is the same as, ironically, the Glazer-owned Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Next, after many more examples from the traditional ‘Big 4’ U.S. sports—but no NHL, come Barcelona in 42nd place at $5.65 billion. Liverpool, creep inside the top 50, tied at 48 alongside the Detroit Lions and Toronto Raptors, valued at $5.4 billion.

How Soccer’s Giants Rank Among World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams

Soccer Rank

Club

Value

Overall Rank

1st

Real Madrid

$6.75 billion

20th

2nd

Man Utd

$6.6 billion

=24th

3rd

Barcelona

$5.65 billion

42nd

4th

Liverpool

$5.4 billion

=48th

Published
Jamie Spencer
JAMIE SPENCER

Jamie Spencer is a freelance editor and writer for Sports Illustrated FC. Jamie fell in love with football in the mid-90s and specializes in the Premier League, Manchester United, the women’s game and old school nostalgia.

