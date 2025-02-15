SI

Orlando City 2–2 Inter Miami: Player Ratings From Final Herons Preseason Game

Inter Miami wrapped up 2025 preseason with a third draw as focus shifts toward the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Max Mallow

Tadeo Allende (left) scored his second goal of preseason in the first half.
Tadeo Allende (left) scored his second goal of preseason in the first half. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Inter Miami faced Orlando City in their final preseason game of 2025 drawing with their Florida rivals.

Herons boss Javier Mascherano went with a 4-3-3 formation in consecutive games after experimenting with a 4-4-2. The front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende looked threatening all night and could've had more goals with better finishing and decision making.

Orlando opened the scoring in the first half through Martin Ojeda beating Oscar Ustari with a strong finish. Their lead lasted only seven minutes before Allende scored his second goal of preseason. As was the case in 2024, sloppy Miami defending resulted in another Orlando goal in the second half with Ojeda assisting Ramiro Enrique.

Just as it looked like the preseason would end with a disappointing loss, Fafa Picault rescued the Herons in stoppage time. The result was Miami's third draw of preseason including results against Universitario and Club America.

Player ratings from Miami's final preseason game below.

JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Orlando City (4-3-3)

Ratings Provided by Fotmob

*Starting XI only*

Player

Rating

GK: Oscar Ustari

6.3/10

RB: Marcelo Weigandt

6.2/10

CB: Gonzalo Lujan

N/A

CB: Hector David Martinez

5.1/10

LB: Jordi Alba

7.1/10

CM: Yannick Bright

7.3/10

CM: Sergio Busquets

7/10

CM: Telasco Segovia

6.5/10

LW: Tadeo Allende

8.2/10

RW: Lionel Messi

6.8/10

ST: Luis Suárez

7.9/10

Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass

Player of the Match: Martin Ojeda (Orlando City)

READ THE LATEST INTER MIAMI NEWS, PREVIEWS, PREDICTIONS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published |Modified
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer