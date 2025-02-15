Orlando City 2–2 Inter Miami: Player Ratings From Final Herons Preseason Game
Inter Miami faced Orlando City in their final preseason game of 2025 drawing with their Florida rivals.
Herons boss Javier Mascherano went with a 4-3-3 formation in consecutive games after experimenting with a 4-4-2. The front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende looked threatening all night and could've had more goals with better finishing and decision making.
Orlando opened the scoring in the first half through Martin Ojeda beating Oscar Ustari with a strong finish. Their lead lasted only seven minutes before Allende scored his second goal of preseason. As was the case in 2024, sloppy Miami defending resulted in another Orlando goal in the second half with Ojeda assisting Ramiro Enrique.
Just as it looked like the preseason would end with a disappointing loss, Fafa Picault rescued the Herons in stoppage time. The result was Miami's third draw of preseason including results against Universitario and Club America.
Player ratings from Miami's final preseason game below.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Orlando City (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
*Starting XI only*
Player
Rating
GK: Oscar Ustari
6.3/10
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.2/10
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
N/A
CB: Hector David Martinez
5.1/10
LB: Jordi Alba
7.1/10
CM: Yannick Bright
7.3/10
CM: Sergio Busquets
7/10
CM: Telasco Segovia
6.5/10
LW: Tadeo Allende
8.2/10
RW: Lionel Messi
6.8/10
ST: Luis Suárez
7.9/10