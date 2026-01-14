SI

Pat McAfee Surprises USMNT Star With U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year Award

Only 28 players in USMNT history have taken home the prestigious prize.
Amanda Langell|
Pat McAfee interviewed Chris Richards on Wednesday afternoon.
Pat McAfee interviewed Chris Richards on Wednesday afternoon. | David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

U.S. men’s national team defender Chris Richards got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon when he was named the 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year on The Pat McAfee Show.

The 25-year-old, who put together a spectacular year for the Stars and Stripes under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, took home the award for the first time in his career. Richards now joins a long list of American stars, including Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard, to receive the honor.

The Crystal Palace standout started 11 games for the USMNT in 2025, and played nearly every second of the team’s Gold Cup campaign last summer. In addition to his defensive duties, Richards found the back of the net twice in the competition, scoring against Saudi Arabia and then against Mexico in the final, a game El Tri ultimately won 2–1.

Six months after the disappointing runners-up finish, Richards appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for what he believed to be a standard interview. The center back then learned he beat out the likes of Max Arfsten, Alex Freeman, Matt Freese and Malik Tillman to be crowned the 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.

After expressing his gratitude on the show, Richards further expanded on his feelings and his excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, unfolding largely on home soil.

“It means a lot to me to join a very prestigious list of players,” Richards said, via U.S. Soccer. “This has been a big year, and we have an even bigger year coming up. This shows how well we’ve done as a team and the momentum we are building towards the World Cup.

"It was cool for [McAfee] to announce this on his show and to give a shoutout,” Richards added. “It just shows how much the game is growing in the U.S., how much respect there is for the sport and how much the excitement is building for the World Cup this summer.”

U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year: Every Winner This Century

Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic took home the honor four times. | obin Alam/ISI Photos/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Year

Male Player of the Year

2025

Chris Richards

2024

Antonee Robinson

2023

Christian Pulisic

2022

Tyler Adams

2021

Christian Pulisic

2020

Weston McKennie

2019

Christian Pulisic

2018

Zack Steffen

2017

Christian Pulisic

2016

Jozy Altidore

2015

Michael Bradley

2014

Tim Howard

2013

Jozy Altidore

2012

Clint Dempsey

2011

Clint Dempsey

2010

Landon Donovan

2009

Landon Donovan

2008

Tim Howard

2007

Clint Dempsey

2006

Oguchi Onyewu

2005

Kasey Keller

2004

Landon Donovan

2003

Landon Donovan

2002

Brad Friedel

2001

Earnie Stewart

2000

Chris Armas

Christian Pulisic and Landon Donovan have each been named the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year four times, holding the joint-record. USMNT legend Clint Dempsey is right behind them with three honors of his own.

Richards might only be a first-time winner, but he made some history off the back of Antonee Robinson’s win last year. Defenders have now won the award in back-to-back years for the first time since Marcelo Balboa and Alexi Lalas did so in 1994 and 1995.

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

