Pat McAfee Surprises USMNT Star With U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year Award
U.S. men’s national team defender Chris Richards got the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon when he was named the 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year on The Pat McAfee Show.
The 25-year-old, who put together a spectacular year for the Stars and Stripes under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, took home the award for the first time in his career. Richards now joins a long list of American stars, including Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard, to receive the honor.
The Crystal Palace standout started 11 games for the USMNT in 2025, and played nearly every second of the team’s Gold Cup campaign last summer. In addition to his defensive duties, Richards found the back of the net twice in the competition, scoring against Saudi Arabia and then against Mexico in the final, a game El Tri ultimately won 2–1.
Six months after the disappointing runners-up finish, Richards appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for what he believed to be a standard interview. The center back then learned he beat out the likes of Max Arfsten, Alex Freeman, Matt Freese and Malik Tillman to be crowned the 2025 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.
After expressing his gratitude on the show, Richards further expanded on his feelings and his excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, unfolding largely on home soil.
“It means a lot to me to join a very prestigious list of players,” Richards said, via U.S. Soccer. “This has been a big year, and we have an even bigger year coming up. This shows how well we’ve done as a team and the momentum we are building towards the World Cup.
"It was cool for [McAfee] to announce this on his show and to give a shoutout,” Richards added. “It just shows how much the game is growing in the U.S., how much respect there is for the sport and how much the excitement is building for the World Cup this summer.”
U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year: Every Winner This Century
Year
Male Player of the Year
2025
Chris Richards
2024
Antonee Robinson
2023
Christian Pulisic
2022
Tyler Adams
2021
Christian Pulisic
2020
Weston McKennie
2019
Christian Pulisic
2018
Zack Steffen
2017
Christian Pulisic
2016
Jozy Altidore
2015
Michael Bradley
2014
Tim Howard
2013
Jozy Altidore
2012
Clint Dempsey
2011
Clint Dempsey
2010
Landon Donovan
2009
Landon Donovan
2008
Tim Howard
2007
Clint Dempsey
2006
Oguchi Onyewu
2005
Kasey Keller
2004
Landon Donovan
2003
Landon Donovan
2002
Brad Friedel
2001
Earnie Stewart
2000
Chris Armas
Christian Pulisic and Landon Donovan have each been named the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year four times, holding the joint-record. USMNT legend Clint Dempsey is right behind them with three honors of his own.
Richards might only be a first-time winner, but he made some history off the back of Antonee Robinson’s win last year. Defenders have now won the award in back-to-back years for the first time since Marcelo Balboa and Alexi Lalas did so in 1994 and 1995.
READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, REACTION AND ANALYSIS
Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell