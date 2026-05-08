‘Going Back’—Paul Mullin Issues Update on His Wrexham Future

Paul Mullin admits he is still unclear about what the future holds for him at Wrexham as he enters the final year of his contract.

The 31-year-old is nothing short of a legend at the North Wales club because of the key role he played in their remarkable rise from the National League to the Championship. Mullin scored a staggering 110 goals in 170 competitive appearances for Wrexham and made a similar impact on the local community, where he struck a chord with the club’s loyal fanbase.

Mullin took a huge risk when he dropped down the divisions to join them as a non-league side and soon became a household name thanks to his scoring exploits and his starring role in the FX documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which showcased his personality and family values.

His achievements are even more remarkable when you consider the injury issues he has contended with. He missed the start of the League Two promotion season after suffering a punctured lung and four broken ribs during a preseason victory over Manchester United U21s, but still managed to score 24 league goals.

The following summer, he underwent back surgery and made just 17 appearances as the club secured promotion from League One. After the club earned promotion to the Championship, he was sent on loan to League One side Wigan Athletic before the move was cut short in January. He then joined Bradford City for the remainder of the campaign but made only nine appearances and was left out of their final four matchday squads.

Paul Mullin Issues Update on His Wrexham Future

Paul Mullin spent the season on loan with Wigan Athletic and Bradford City in League One. | The Overlap

The fact that Mullin was not deemed up to the standard required to play in the Championship before the season started suggests another exit could be on the cards this summer.

Mullin has already spoken about his displeasure with the way his loan exits were handled, with the striker unhappy about the lack of opportunity he was given after doing so much for the club and undergoing back surgery.

His diminishing role is one of the few setbacks during the club’s meteoric rise, with heroes from the early years quickly replaced as victims of their own success.

Mullin will be obliged to report for initial preseason tests with Wrexham this summer as part of his contractual obligations, but he is in the same boat as several other players who will likely be told that their careers lie elsewhere.

Speaking on “The Overlap,” both Mullin and Wrexham defender Conor Coady were asked about their immediate futures at the club.

“Certainly in the summer, I will be going back for preseason and I will have a conversation with the manager,” Coady began. “I have already spoken to him. I think people think when you leave a club, things have happened. Nothing happened—I just wasn’t fitting in at that moment in time, and I am just desperate to play football. An opportunity arose in January, and I spoke to the manager at Charlton, who was absolutely brilliant with me, and I took the opportunity.”

Those thoughts were echoed by Mullin, who added: “The same as Conor, I will be going back. I haven’t heard from the manager most of the season anyway, apart from January. When you are contracted to the club and you love it there, you go back and see what happens.”

Mullin might be disappointed with the way things have approached their conclusion in North Wales, but he will forever be regarded as a club legend and hold a special place in the hearts of Wrexham fans. Even though his disappointment has been clear to see, he still had only good things to say about his five-year spell with the club.

“It was unbelievable, and it has been a Hollywood story. I know people say it is not a fairytale, but it is for the fans especially,” he said. “They went 15 years without being in the [Football] League, literally nearly went into extinction, and had to put their own money in to keep it going. To be in the position they are in, to finish just outside the playoffs this season, has been unbelievable.

“It has been everything that everyone has seen. It has been a journey and a ride, and I don’t think it is going to stop with the ambitions of the people at the club.”

Paul Mullin’s Wrexham Record Per Season

Value 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 25/26 Appearances 44 53 43 32 0 Matches started 43 52 38 12 0 Goals scored 32 47 26 5 0 Division National League National League League Two League One Championship

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC