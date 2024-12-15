Pep Guardiola Admits Man City Could Fire Him If Results Don't Improve
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits he may be dismissed from his position by the club’s owners if his team’s current run of results does not improve.
City have won just one of their past 10 matches in all competitions and sit fifth in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Liverpool. Wednesday evening’s 2–0 Champions League defeat away at Juventus leaves the club 22nd in the competition’s league phase, jeopardizing their qualification hopes for the knockout stage.
However, before Sunday’s Manchester derby against Manchester United, the Spaniard has revealed he does fear that the club’s owners may dispense of him if results do not improve, but also stressed he will not resign from his role.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Guardiola said: "[The owners] know when the situation is bad and we start to lose games, then it is not sustainable. Then I would not be here next month or in the next two months.
"The results dictate that—and this is the reality. We cannot eternally lose games. Maybe because what we have done in the past [people will think I wouldn't be sacked] but we are judged daily as managers.
"In one bad season, you can be out. The club knows that I will not do it [resign]. The club would have to do it. I want to be close to the players. I want to be beside them. We've lost a lot of games—more than we have in two seasons.”
Since his arrival at City in July 2016, Guardiola has won 18 major honors as City manager, which includes six Premier League titles and the club’s first Champions League triumph in 2023. Last month, the Spaniard signed a two-year contract extension that is set to prolong his tenure up to 2027.
On Sunday afternoon, City will take on Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Rúben Amorim’s first taste of the Manchester derby as United manager. Guardiola will be wary of his managerial counterpart, as the Portuguese has already secured a victory over his City side this season, with Amorim masterminding a 4–1 Champions League home win over City last month in his final home match in charge of Sporting.