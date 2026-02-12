‘Some Problems’—Pep Guardiola Addresses Erling Haaland Injury Scare

Pep Guardiola called it “common sense” to replace Erling Haaland at half time of Manchester City’s Premier League win over Fulham on Tuesday night, after the striker reported “some problems.”

City led 3–0 at the break from three first-half goals in a 15-minute period at the Etihad Stadium, with Haaland himself powering in the third. Guardiola seemed to suggest the Norwegian was not suffering from the effects of a challenge from Fulham defender Joachim Andersen in the build-up to the second City goal, but rather was feeling general fatigue.

“[He had] some problems, he feels uncomfortable,” the City boss summarised postgame.

“It was 3–0, of course,” he added. “I didn’t speak with the doctors, I don’t know exactly what he has. Just fatigue or something. He said, ‘I don’t feel comfortable’ and with 3–0, with a lot of games, having Omar [Marmoush], [it was] common sense [to take him off].”

Haaland has played in 37 of City’s 40 games across all competitions this season, starting 34 of them and racking up 2,920 minutes from a possible 3,600. It makes him the squad’s most used player, with Nico O’Reilly next on that list playing 135 minutes fewer.

Man City’s Most Used Players—2025–26

Player Minutes Erling Haaland 2,920 Nico O’Reilly 2,785 Gianluigi Donnarumma 2,700 Matheus Nunes 2,550 Phil Foden 2,528

Haaland ended a drought of sorts against Fulham by scoring his first open-play Premier League goal of 2026, although it was still his fourth of the calendar year including penalties and other competitions. His tally for the season stands at 29 and City’s next highest scorers are Phil Foden with 10 and Rayan Cherki on nine. It isn’t quite the level of reliance on one player that Real Madrid have with Kylian Mbappé—close to 50% of their team output—but 32% from Haaland alone is still high.

Guardiola’s critics would ask why, in this busy calendar of games across four different competitions, he felt the need to start Haaland against League One’s Exeter City in the FA Cup, which finished 10–1.

When Can Man City Rest Erling Haaland?

Pep Guardiola seems happy to sub in Omar Marmoush. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

This issue doesn’t point to any sort of enforced absence for Haaland but does suggest some form of recuperation is required.

Guardiola has the immediate opportunity to rest Haaland. City were handed another favourable FA Cup tie when the fourth-round draw was made, finding themselves paired with Salford City of League Two. It should be a cakewalk whatever way you look at it and there is no foreseeable need for Haaland to be involved whatsoever, especially with Marmoush considered an able deputy.

Marmoush has struggled in the Premier League so far this season, which had led to speculation about his future in Manchester City. But his single league goal was scored since returning from the recent Africa Cup of Nations, while he also netted a brace during the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

If Haaland sits out the Salford game, he would be looking just over a week to rest before City return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Feb. 21.

