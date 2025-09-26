Pep Guardiola’s Two-Word Verdict on Erling Haaland Injury
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted Erling Haaland is available for the visit of Burnley on Saturday.
After being substituted towards the end of last weekend’s 1–1 draw with Arsenal, it emerged Haaland had complained of discomfort in his back, which subsequently kept him out of the midweek victory over Huddersfield Town.
It appears as though Haaland’s absence will not stretch any further, with Guardiola confident the Norway international will be available on Saturday.
“He’s ready,” Guardiola confirmed.
“Maybe,” was the verdict given to midfielder Mateo Kovačić, who has not played this season after suffering an Achilles injury in May. “It would help a lot to have Kova back. It’s a long injury, surgery, but he is getting ready. He is not fully ready but step-by-step.”
Guardiola Looking Forward to Kyle Walker Reunion
Saturday will see the return of former City captain Kyle Walker to the Etihad Stadium. Walker fell out of favour last season and joined AC Milan on loan, before sealing a permanent switch to newly promoted Burnley this summer.
Walker will hope for a better reunion than that endured by Kevin De Bruyne, who was substituted in the first half of Napoli’s defeat to City in response to an early red card.
“Pretty sure everyone will be happy to see him back,” Guardiola said.
“Players like that have been unbelievable for us. The right back that defined our time here in the last nine to 10 years. Pretty sure he’ll get the credit from our fans because he deserves it.”