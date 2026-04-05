Phil Neville Responds to Portland Timbers Job Pressure, Referees After Late Game Collapse

Portland Timbers manager Phil Neville was frustrated following a late 3–2 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps, but remains confident that he is the right man for the job despite a poor record.

After falling to a 4–1 defeat at home to Vancouver earlier in the season, the Timbers held a 2–1 advantage in the 90th minute of Saturday night’s away fixture, before a handball call on Antony sparked a tying goal from Thomas Müller and an eventual winning goal from Sebastian Berhalter.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

With the loss, the Timbers fell to 14th in the 15-team Western Conference after six games, boasting a record of one win, a draw and four losses, good for four points. Still, Neville remained confident.

“Who’s calling for my head? Fans?” he quipped to a reporter when asked about his job security following the match. “I work for a club that has the best fans in the business ... as long as they’re criticizing me, I’m fine. If they’re getting behind the players, even better.”

“I am incredibly confident in this group of players and the work we are doing; we just need to keep neutral in our thoughts. The noise will help us get better.”

Thomas Müller from the spot!@WhitecapsFC are level with five minutes of stoppage time to go. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cA8oJFK3bo — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 5, 2026

Neville previously coached the England women’s national team at BC Place, the same stadium as Saturday’s fixture, where he led his side to a quarterfinal win over hosts Canada at the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Yet, his time with the Timbers hasn’t gone as well as that day, with a record of 31 wins, 23 draws and 33 losses across all competitions since taking on the role in 2023.

“No,” Timbers and New Zealand international defender Finn Surman said of the ramping pressure on Neville’s role. “I don’t think that’s an appropriate question, and I don’t think that’s something that we need to happen. It’s down to us players ... we know in the room that we’ve not been good enough.”

Timbers Feeling Unlucky, Looking ahead

Phil Neville will look to lead the Timbers to a victory against MLS-leading LAFC next weekend. | Anne-Marie Sorvin-Imagn Images

While Surman and Neville both denied that a coaching change would be the solution, the Timbers’ frustrations were evident, particularly over the pivotal late handball call, which Neville felt was the latest in a series of poor decisions against his side.

“We've had four or five decisions this season that we think have been really poor, but PRO (Professional Referees Organization) will pat themselves on the back, and they'll go home happy, and they’ll get their autographs,” Neville added. “We’re just going to keep going.”

Reeling in a second Cascadia Cup defeat, the Timbers now look to an upcoming clash with the high-flying LAFC next week, hoping to become the first MLS side to score and win against the Black and Gold in the regular season.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC