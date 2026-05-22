‘Imposing’—Phil Parkinson Gives Update on Wrexham’s New $95 Million Kop Stand

Phil Parkinson can’t wait for Wrexham supporters to see how “imposing” their new $95 million Kop Stand will be when it is completed next year.

The new 5,500-seat Kop Stand will restore the Racecourse Ground to a four-sided venue and could increase the overall capacity to just over 18,000 if a separate planning application to increase the stand to 7,500 seats is approved.

Wrexham first revealed plans to build a new stand as part of the Wrexham Gateway scheme in 2022 before the project was delayed by various unforeseen issues involving both planning and funding. With those delays mounting, the club submitted an improved planning application last summer, with the Welsh club eager to maximize the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop a new and iconic Kop Stand.

The Red Dragons anticipate the stand should be completed at some stage during the 2026–27 season, though co-chairman Rob Mac cast doubt on that estimation when he assured supporters it would definitely be open for the 2027–28 season instead.

Parkinson Gives Update on New Kop Stand

Phil Parkinson is excited for the future. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham’s home record has been a key part of their rise from the National League to the Championship, and Parkinson hopes their new Kop Stand will help make the Racecourse Ground even more imposing for visiting teams.

Sports Illustrated revealed new images of the design last week, which displayed the sheer size of the new stand. It appears to be at least double the height of any of the existing stands and even taller than the nearby university accommodation buildings.

“It is very exciting for the club,” the Wrexham manager told Leader Live. “I feel there is so much growth still to come and so much to look forward to in terms of the new stand, which is now really starting to take shape.

“Supporters are going to see how imposing that is going to be and what a statement construction that is going to be for the town and the club.

“I think a lot of people will agree we missed the temporary stand because it did help with the atmosphere. But progress is progress, and you have got to take a step back to take two steps forward. As everybody knows, when a stand of that magnitude is being designed and constructed, it takes time, but I am sure it will be worth it when it is up.”

When Will the Wrexham Kop Stand Open?

What the new Kop Stand will look like when finished. | Populous

There is still an element of uncertainty over when Wrexham’s new Kop Stand will actually open for the first time.

Although the club plans to have the Kop Stand open during the 2026–27 Championship season, co-chairman Mac recently confirmed it is now expected to be ready for the 2027–28 season instead.

“I am going to say this publicly, just because it is easier once you say it publicly,” he told Collider Interviews. “It is going to be ready for the start of the 2027–28 season. It is going to be open for business, and that means butts in seats. Not next season, but the season after that. There will be people sitting in the seats, watching football.”

Ryan Reynolds added: “This man makes things happen. If you tell Rob something impossible, you watch his pupils suddenly dilate, and something happens internally.”

The overall cost of the stand is expected to reach roughly $95 million, with Wrexham contributing $67.62 million. The Red Dragons have already secured a controversial $23.46 million grant from the Welsh government that will help them meet the UEFA Category 4 criteria needed to bring competitive men’s international matches back to Wrexham.

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