Premier League Hall of Fame 2025: Full List of Nominees
The Premier League have revealed the 15 players nominated for entry into the Hall of Fame in 2025.
Established back in 2021, the Hall of Fame is reserved for league icons who have made a genuine impact on the competition’s history, either by playing over 250 games or by winning a selection of major honours.
Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger were inducted in 2023 and are currently the only managers involved, with 22 of the all-time great players joining them to date. Two more will be added from the new shortlist of 15 players.
Of the group, 13 remain from the shortlist that was offered up in 2024. The likes of Michael Owen, Nemanja Vidić and Gary Neville are seeking well-earned spots in the Hall of Fame, which are decided by a combination of fan votes and selection from each of the existing 24 members.
The two new faces are Patrice Evra, a five-time Premier League champion with Manchester United, and another three-time winner with the Red Devils. Teddy Sheringham made a whopping 417 appearances in the competition across spells with United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and West Ham United.
An induction event will be held on November 4, when the two winners will be announced.
Premier League Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees
- Sol Campbell
- Michael Carrick
- Jermain Defoe
- Patrice Evra
- Cesc Fàbregas
- Les Ferdinand
- Robbie Fowler
- Eden Hazard
- Gary Neville
- Michael Owen
- Teddy Sheringham
- David Silva
- Yaya Toure
- Edwin van der Sar
- Nemanja Vidić
Who Is Already in the Premier League Hall of Fame?
Name
Year Inducted
Alan Shearer
2021
Thierry Henry
2021
Eric Cantona
2021
Roy Keane
2021
Frank Lampard
2021
Dennis Bergkamp
2021
Steven Gerrard
2021
David Beckham
2021
Wayne Rooney
2022
Patrick Vieira
2022
Sergio Agüero
2022
Didier Drogba
2022
Vincent Kompany
2022
Peter Schmeichel
2022
Paul Scholes
2022
Ian Wright
2022
Tony Adams
2023
Petr Čech
2023
Rio Ferdinand
2023
Sir Alex Ferguson
2023
Arsène Wenger
2023
Ashley Cole
2024
Andy Cole
2024
John Terry
2024