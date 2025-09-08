SI

Premier League Hall of Fame 2025: Full List of Nominees

24 Premier League icons will soon be joined by two new inductees.

Tom Gott

15 players are up for nomination.
15 players are up for nomination. / Premier League

The Premier League have revealed the 15 players nominated for entry into the Hall of Fame in 2025.

Established back in 2021, the Hall of Fame is reserved for league icons who have made a genuine impact on the competition’s history, either by playing over 250 games or by winning a selection of major honours.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger were inducted in 2023 and are currently the only managers involved, with 22 of the all-time great players joining them to date. Two more will be added from the new shortlist of 15 players.

Of the group, 13 remain from the shortlist that was offered up in 2024. The likes of Michael Owen, Nemanja Vidić and Gary Neville are seeking well-earned spots in the Hall of Fame, which are decided by a combination of fan votes and selection from each of the existing 24 members.

The two new faces are Patrice Evra, a five-time Premier League champion with Manchester United, and another three-time winner with the Red Devils. Teddy Sheringham made a whopping 417 appearances in the competition across spells with United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and West Ham United.

An induction event will be held on November 4, when the two winners will be announced.

Premier League Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees

  • Sol Campbell
  • Michael Carrick
  • Jermain Defoe
  • Patrice Evra
  • Cesc Fàbregas
  • Les Ferdinand
  • Robbie Fowler
  • Eden Hazard
  • Gary Neville
  • Michael Owen
  • Teddy Sheringham
  • David Silva
  • Yaya Toure
  • Edwin van der Sar
  • Nemanja Vidić

Who Is Already in the Premier League Hall of Fame?

Name

Year Inducted

Alan Shearer

2021

Thierry Henry

2021

Eric Cantona

2021

Roy Keane

2021

Frank Lampard

2021

Dennis Bergkamp

2021

Steven Gerrard

2021

David Beckham

2021

Wayne Rooney

2022

Patrick Vieira

2022

Sergio Agüero

2022

Didier Drogba

2022

Vincent Kompany

2022

Peter Schmeichel

2022

Paul Scholes

2022

Ian Wright

2022

Tony Adams

2023

Petr Čech

2023

Rio Ferdinand

2023

Sir Alex Ferguson

2023

Arsène Wenger

2023

Ashley Cole

2024

Andy Cole

2024

John Terry

2024

