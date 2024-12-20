Premier League Manager Equals Century Old English Soccer Record
Liverpool defeated Southampton to advance to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup. The victory brought with it more than that, as manager Arne Slot equaled a 135-year-old record in England's top flight.
Slot's Reds have now won 20 out of 24 games across all competitions since his arrival, becoming the joint fastest manager to reach 20 wins in an English top flight club, equaling William Sudell with Preston North End, who in the 1888-89 season also reached the mark in his 24th match in charge.
The midweek victory also saw Liverpool reach a 20 game unbeaten run in all competitions, a feat that hadn't occurred at Anfield's club in a single season since 1996, when Roy Evans was in charge. Prestigious managers in Liverpool's recent history like Rafa Benítez and Slot's predecessor, Jürgen Klopp, never managed such a positive stretch.
Liverpool have 20 wins, three draws and one loss through the first 24 games of the season. The lone loss coming in the Premier League home defeat against Nottingham Forest back in Sept. 14.
The Dutch manager's near perfect record to begin his Liverpool tenure has his side atop both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League league phase standings, as well as in contention for the first domestic trophy of the season, with a Carabao Cup semifinals matchup against Tottenham Hotspur already set in stone.
Slot's record-setting Reds will look for their 21st win of the season next time they take the field in a Premier League visit to north London to face Tottenham on Sunday, Dec. 22.