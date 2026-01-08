SI

Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: Full List of December 2025 Nominees

Eight players and four managers are in the running for the latest award.

Tom Gott

Erling Haaland (left) and Mikel Arteta (right) have both been nominated.
Erling Haaland (left) and Mikel Arteta (right) have both been nominated. / Rob Newell/CameraSport/Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The Premier League have revealed the shortlists for December’s Player and Manager of the Month awards.

We’re yet to have a two-time winner of either award this season but that could change on the player’s side, while a fifth different Manager of the Month is destined to be crowned.

December 2025 Premier League Player of the Month Nominees

Hugo Ekitiké
Hugo Ekitiké will be among the favourites. / Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images
  • Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United)
  • Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)
  • Hugo Ekitiké (Liverpool)
  • Phil Foden (Manchester City)
  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
  • Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
  • Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)
  • Harry Wilson (Fulham)

A resurgent Leeds United climbed away from the relegation zone in December thanks, in part, to the goals of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. A league-high six across five games brought wins against Chelsea and Crystal Palace and draws with Liverpool, Brentford and Sunderland.

Manchester City boast no fewer than three representatives for this month’s award. First up is Rayan Cherki, who racked up four assists and a goal to help inspire five victories. Phil Foden, meanwhile, offered up the inverse: four goals and an assist.

City striker Erling Haaland, September’s Player of the Month, will hope to become a two-time winner off the back of a month in which he racked up a ludicrous five goals and three assists.

Liverpool counterpart Hugo Ekitiké managed to keep pace with Haaland with five goals of his own, seeing off both Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion and bagging twice in a hectic draw with Leeds.

Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa are both in the running after racking up the goals. Rogers ended December with four and Watkins went as high as five on a winning streak which reached 11 games before a disappointing defeat to Arsenal.

December was a magical month for Fulham winger Harry Wilson. The Welshman bagged two crucial goals against Burnley and Crystal Palace to go alongside a whopping four assists—establishing the Cottagers as European hopefuls in the process.

Previous Winners

Player

Club

Month

Jack Grealish

Everton

August

Erling Haaland

Man City

September

Bryan Mbeumo

Man Utd

October

Igor Thiago

Brentford

November

December 2025 Premier League Manager of the Month Nominees

Unai Emery
Unai Emery is enjoying an excellent season. / Sebastian Frej/Getty Images
  • Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)
  • Unai Emery (Aston Villa)
  • Daniel Farke (Leeds United)
  • Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Arsenal may not have a nominee for the player award in December, but Mikel Arteta could still bring home some silverware for the Gunners. Navigating a defensive injury crisis, Arteta masterminded five wins from six games and an extension of Arsenal’s lead at the top of the standings.

Arteta butted heads with Aston Villa’s Unai Emery twice in December, with the spoils shared when all was said and done. With one win against Arsenal under their belt, Villa also saw off both Chelsea and Manchester United to keep up the pace in the title race.

At the other end of the table, Leeds went undefeated under Daniel Farke across a month which included games against Chelsea and Liverpool. A new formation brought a much-needed unbeaten streak which has carried the Yorkshire outfit away from danger.

With five wins from five, Man City boss Pep Guardiola ended 2025 on a high. The sight of three players up for December’s award tells you everything you need to know about how good City were last month.

Previous Winners

Manager

Club

Month

Arne Slot

Liverpool

August

Oliver Glasner

Crystal Palace

September

Ruben Amorim

Man Utd

October

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

November

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

