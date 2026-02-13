Premier League Player, Manager of the Month: January 2026 Winners Revealed

Brentford striker Igor Thiago has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for January 2026, with the managerial award going to Manchester United newcomer Michael Carrick.

Friday was a good day for the Brazilian striker, who signed a new five-year contract hours before being named January’s winner. Five goals across the month meant he forced himself to the top of the pile and can now add another trophy to the one won back in November.

Thiago now becomes the first Brazilian player in Premier League history to win the award more than once.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Thiago told Brentford media. “I’ve asked people at the club how many Brentford players have won this, and they told me that nobody had received this trophy before me.

“So I’m really happy to have won it two times now and I look forward to, hopefully, winning more!

“I also want to thank all of the staff and all of the players for their support and for helping me on the pitch.”

January 2026 Player of the Month Nominees

Yasin Ayari (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Patrick Dorgu (Manchester United)

Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)

Junior Kroupi (Bournemouth)

Crysencio Summerville (West Ham United)

Igor Thiago (Brentford)

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Previous Winners

Player Club Month Jack Grealish Everton August Erling Haaland Man City September Bryan Mbeumo Man Utd October Igor Thiago Brentford November Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds December

Carrick Named Manager of the Month

Carrick only joined United on Jan. 13, meaning he had just two matches to oversee before the end of the month.

But United’s interim boss managed to inspire victories over both Manchester City and Arsenal, making an immediate impact on the fortunes of a side struggling for consistency before his arrival.

“It’s nice,” Carrick said of his victory. “It shows we’ve had a good start.

“It’s not me, really. Let’s be honest, it’s not just about me, it’s about everyone. It’s about the staff, the coaching staff, the backroom staff, the players definitely.

“It shows we’ve had a good start, which is very pleasing.”

Carrick wins the award ahead of Chelsea’s Liam Rosenior, Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Sean Dyche, who was sacked by Nottingham Forest exactly one week after being named on the shortlist for the award.

January 2026 Manager of the Month Nominees

Michael Carrick (Manchester United)

Sean Dyche (Nottingham Forest)

Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth)

Liam Rosenior (Chelsea)

Previous Winners

Manager Club Month Arne Slot Liverpool August Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace September Ruben Amorim Man Utd October Enzo Maresca Chelsea November Unai Emery Aston Villa December

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP