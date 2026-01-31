Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 24

An enthralling end to the Champions League and Europa League league phase took centre stage midweek but attention now returns to the Premier League this weekend.

There are some enticing fixtures on the horizon, too. Saturday offers Arsenal the chance to respond to last weekend’s disappointment, while also serving up a London derby and one of the Premier League’s most consistently dramatic fixtures.

Sunday’s schedule is no less tame with Manchester United attempting to continue their purple patch under Michael Carrick and their city rivals travelling to north London for a potentially critical contest in the title race.

With all that in mind, here’s how Sports Illustrated believes Gameweek 24 will pan out.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton

Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Just three points separate Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton in mid-table but both retain genuine ambitions of sneaking into the European positions this season. They will have to fight the odds to do so, however, with Saturday’s clash perhaps crucial.

Neither side is in particularly scintillating form heading into the battle, with Brighton’s solid home record and Everton’s impressive form on the road underscoring the closeness of the contest. There is very little to separate the teams.

A draw appears the most likely outcome on the south coast, although both teams will fancy their chances of stealing all three points.

Prediction: Brighton 1–1 Everton

Leeds United vs. Arsenal

Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Arsenal’s mentality was questioned after their frustrating defeat to Man Utd last weekend and their character will be under the microscope again this weekend for a challenging trip to Elland Road.

The Gunners desperately need three points to re-establish a healthy cushion—well, until Sunday at least—and Mikel Arteta was able to make wholesale changes for the dead rubber with Kairat Almaty in Europe midweek.

But Arsenal are three league games without victory and will have one eye on their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Chelsea on Tuesday. Leeds will smell an upset and given their remarkable form—just one defeat in 11 games—it would not be wholly surprising to see the Yorkshire outfit nick a point.

Prediction: Leeds 1–2 Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Bournemouth

Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Saturday’s match at Molineux appears to have little riding on it. Wolverhampton Wanderers have already accepted their fate at the foot of the table and Bournemouth are 10 points clear of the drop zone, with European qualification seemingly unlikely given their injuries and the departure of Antoine Semenyo.

A lack of significant consequences could well make for a breathless encounter in the Midlands, with both teams having shown signs of life in recent weeks after dismal runs. Neither defence can be trusted and we might be treated to an open and high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Wolves 3–3 Bournemouth

Chelsea vs. West Ham United

Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

Chelsea have hit the ground running under Liam Rosenior with a swift upturn in results and their crucial midweek triumph in Naples was the fifth win from six outings for the ex-Strasbourg manager. A sixth victory is very much on the cards on Saturday.

The Blues, much like upcoming opponents Arsenal, might be distracted by Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final, but Chelsea boast the squad depth capable of handling such a congested run of important fixtures. The return of Cole Palmer is another sizeable boost for Rosenior.

West Ham United have won their last three in all competitions and impressed in a 3–1 win over Sunderland last time out, but they will need a near perfect performance to come away with anything from their Stamford Bridge trip.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 West Ham

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United

Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

A fixture littered with iconic Premier League moments, Liverpool vs. Newcastle United promises to thrill on Saturday night. Fatigue will be prevalent in both squads after midweek excursions but that shouldn’t dim the energy at Anfield under the floodlights.

Liverpool’s 6–0 annihilation of Qarabağ was a reminder of their talents but their Premier League form has been woeful. They are five games without victory and still await a first triumph of 2026 as their depleted squad and manager Arne Slot come under increasing scrutiny.

Newcastle have been patchy at best in the league but certainly have potential to taste a first Anfield victory since 1995. They will smell blood in a leaky and injury-hit Liverpool defence and will be fuelled by revenge following their agonising defeat in the reverse fixture back in August.

Unfortunately, there will be no first reunion with Alexander Isak, who is still missing through injury.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Newcastle

Aston Villa vs. Brentford

Date : Sunday, Feb. 1

: Sunday, Feb. 1 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Aston Villa have clung on to their position as outside title contenders despite recent slip-ups but they closed the gap to first to just four points with their away win at Newcastle last weekend. A return to Villa Park, where they are so impressive, will be welcomed this weekend.

Injuries are beginning to cause issues for Unai Emery, especially in midfield with Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn all missing. Ollie Watkins has now also picked up a knock in the forward line. Still, you can never discount the togetherness and quality of this Villa side.

They will expect to ride the challenge this Sunday afternoon when Brentford come to town, although they will be wary of their eighth-placed visitors and star striker Igor Thiago in particular.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2–1 Brentford

Manchester United vs. Fulham

Date : Sunday, Feb. 1

: Sunday, Feb. 1 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Man Utd supporters have seldom felt so positive over the past decade. Victories over Man City and Arsenal since Carrick’s interim appointment have raised morale and moved the Red Devils back into the top four.

United will be keen to keep the good times rolling when Fulham come to Old Trafford on Sunday and few can argue against a third straight win based on current form. A return to four at the back has tightened up the defence, while the attack is purring.

Fulham are tasked with trying to stop the red tidal wave and certainly have the attacking personnel to cause United issues, but they’re still likely to come up short in Manchester.

Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace

Date : Sunday, Feb. 1

: Sunday, Feb. 1 Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Things have gone spectacularly awry for last season’s FA Cup winners over the past two months and Oliver Glasner, who will be departing the club at the end of the season, is simply seeking to stop the rot this weekend.

The Eagles are 11 games without victory and look bereft of confidence. The loss of Marc Guéhi and potential exit of Jean-Philippe Mateta further drains an already lightly-stocked squad.

Nottingham Forest, who have won two of their last three in the league, will be the grateful hosts looking to compound Palace misery on Sunday, with a 4–0 win over Ferencváros further lifting spirits at the City Ground—even if Forest still missed out on a top-eight Europa League finish.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–0 Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City

Date : Sunday, Feb. 2

: Sunday, Feb. 2 Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Saturday’s action finishes with a flourish and so does Sunday’s.

Manchester City make the journey to Tottenham Hotspur aiming to respond to Arsenal’s result at Leeds the previous day, with back-to-back 2–0 wins over Wolves and Galatasaray having eased concerns following the dismal derby day defeat at Old Trafford.

New signings Semenyo and Guéhi have made an immediate impact and could propel City to a third straight victory against a Tottenham side short on confidence. Despite finishing fourth in the Champions League table, they have been dire under Thomas Frank in domestic fixtures.

Spurs await their first league win of the calendar year and will struggle to find it against City, even if they often prove to be Pep Guardiola’s bogey side.

Prediction: Tottenham 0–2 Man City

Sunderland vs. Burnley

Date : Monday, Feb. 2

: Monday, Feb. 2 Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sunderland and Burnley have endured very different campaigns back in the Premier League. The Black Cats have blossomed on the big stage and are currently happily perched in mid-table, while the Clarets look increasingly likely to return to the Championship immediately.

Sunderland boast over double the points of Burnley and that makes them significant favourites for Monday’s battle at the Stadium of Light. Scott Parker’s visitors haven’t won a league game since late October and that’s unlikely to change come the end of Monday’s fixture.

Prediction: Sunderland 2–0 Burnley

Premier League Gameweek 24 Predictions

