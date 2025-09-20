Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 5
The Champions League’s return dominated the midweek headlines but the Premier League will once again flood our TV screens over the weekend.
There are three particularly blockbuster clashes to feast upon and a healthy smattering of intrigue towards the foot of the table.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s Premier League predictions for Gameweek 5.
Saturday, Sept. 20: The Merseyside Derby, Man Utd Host Chelsea
Late heroics have saved Liverpool during their Premier League title defence in the opening weeks, and last-gasp drama followed them into Europe midweek. Their run of decisive strikes in the dying embers must end soon but that doesn’t mean their perfect record will be snatched from them in Saturday’s Merseyside derby. Everton have vastly improved under David Moyes but still seldom win at Anfield, only achieving the feat once in the 21st century.
Tottenham Hotspur join Liverpool as strong starters this season with three victories from four under Thomas Frank. However, they will face recent bogey side Brighton & Hove Albion on the road this weekend having lost three of their last four with the Seagulls. It will be a sizeable test of their top four credentials.
Ange Postecoglou has endured the nightmare start to his Nottingham Forest tenure, slumping to an embarrassing late defeat to Swansea City midweek after the loss at Arsenal on his debut. Visiting newly promoted Burnley should be a straightforward fixture for the Europa League outfit, but the Clarets once again proved their defensive strength in a narrow loss to Liverpool last weekend.
West Ham United were brought back down to reality last time out as they slumped to a 3–0 derby day defeat at home to Tottenham. They are back at the London Stadium seeking to make amends against another capital adversary in Crystal Palace, who remain unbeaten across their four Premier League outings.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are the division’s only pointless side but they will fancy their chances of ending their barren run at home to Leeds United. If Vítor Pereira’s men can’t overcome their promoted visitors, they will be in big trouble.
Speaking of clubs in the mire, Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Saturday for another meeting with one of the division’s traditional ‘big six‘. The Red Devils host Chelsea having already lost to Arsenal and Manchester City, hoping to prey on any fatigue in Enzo Maresca’s camp following their midweek loss at Bayern Munich. Another defeat for Ruben Amorim on home soil would push him closer to the sack.
The Blues have faced west London foes Fulham and Brentford in their last two Premier League outings, but the Cottagers and Bees go head-to-head in Saturday’s late kick off. While not England’s most ferocious derby, there are still bragging rights and three important points up for grabs.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Everton
1–0
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Brighton vs. Tottenham
1–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest
1–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
West Ham vs. Crystal Palace
0–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Wolves vs. Leeds
1–0
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
Man Utd vs. Chelsea
1–3
8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET
Fulham vs. Brentford
2–1
Sunday, Sept. 21: An Enormous Battle in North London
Arsenal vs. Manchester City will undoubtedly steal the headlines on Sunday as both sides aim to prove their title credentials. The Gunners were beaten in their first major test of the season away at Anfield and must employ a more offensive-minded approach to avoid a similar outcome at the Emirates Stadium this weekend. City were beaten 5–1 in this fixture last term and have already lost twice this season, but they can simply never be dismissed in the title conversation.
There are two fixtures that come before the showdown in north London, staged at opposite ends of the country. Bournemouth will play host to Newcastle United hoping to continue their mightily impressive start to the season, with three wins from four under Andoni Iraola so far. The Magpies have won just one of their league matches and must quickly recover from their European defeat to Barcelona on Thursday night.
Sunderland host the other early kick-off on Sunday afternoon, welcoming Aston Villa to the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats have won both their home games in the league and are facing a Villa side who have scored just once in all competitions. Unai Emery’s men are not in the best form but have the quality to hurt any opponent on their day.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle
2–2
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Sunderland vs. Aston Villa
2–3
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Man City
1–1