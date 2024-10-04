SI

Premier League Predictions: Matchday 7

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City look to keep pace early in the season while Manchester United faces a big test at Villa Park.

Max Mallow

Bruno Fernandes (lower) won't have to serve a three-game suspension after Manchester United successfully appealed his red card vs. Tottenham Hotspur.
Bruno Fernandes (lower) won't have to serve a three-game suspension after Manchester United successfully appealed his red card vs. Tottenham Hotspur. / IMAGO/Sports Press Photo
Another week of Premier League action kicks off Oct. 5. Arsenal welcomes home a familiar face, Manchester City looks for a win for the first time since Sept. 14, and Aston Villa hosts a struggling Manchester United. SI Soccer gives our predictions across all fixtures on the weekend.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–3 Liverpool

Liverpool picks up another win keeping itself atop the league table heading into the international break.

Arsenal vs. Southampton

Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Southampton

An old friend returns to the Emirates Stadium with Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks for Southampton. The Saints derailed Arsenal's title hopes two seasons ago, but both sides are drastically different now. Arteta picks up his fifth win of the season keeping pace with Man City and Liverpool.

Brentford vs. Wolves

Prediction: Brentford 2–1 Wolves

Can Bryan Mbeumo keep up his ridiculous scoring form inside the first minute of the game? Will Wolves pick up its second point of the season? This has all the makings of an exciting fixture. The edge goes to Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Manchester City vs. Fulham

Prediction: Manchester City 2–0 Fulham

Pep Guardiola's team gets back to winning ways having dropped points in back-to-back draws.

West Ham United vs. Ipswich Town

Prediction: West Ham United 2–1 Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town is searching for its first win of the season, but West Ham United desperately needs three points. Julen Lopetegui's side hasn't won since Aug. 24, this is a must-win.

Leicester City vs. Bournemouth

Prediction: Leicester City 2–1 Bournemouth

A week removed from a heartbreaking loss to Arsenal, Leicester City picks up its first win of the season since being promoted.

Everton vs. Newcastle United

Prediction: Everton 0–2 Newcastle United

Newcastle United keeps rolling with three points against Sean Dyche's Everton.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United

Prediction: Aston Villa 3–1 Manchester United

The match of the week. Aston Villa comes in off a 1–0 win in the Champions League against Bayern Munich. Super-sub Jhon Durán scored the winner as the team rebounded from a disappointing draw against Ipswich Town.

On the other hand, Man Utd can't buy a win currently. Erik ten Hag is on the hot seat after two draws in the Europa League and just two wins in the Premier League through six games. Bruno Fernandes will be available after the club successfully appealed his red card vs. Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Unai Emery gets a big win at home with United needing to make a big decision during the international break.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Prediction: Chelsea 2–1 Nottingham Forest

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea is flying under the radar a bit. Cole Palmer continues to impress and Jadon Sancho is enjoying his start to life in London. A win against Forest will do wonders for confidence and morale heading into the international break.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1–3 Tottenham Hotspur

This has all the makings of an exciting, high scoring fixture. If not for Villa vs. Man Utd, this would be the game to watch. Ange Postecoglou's team is in great form with Brennan Johnson firing on all cylinders. If Tottenham wants to challenge for a Champions League spot, a win here is crucial for building belief.

Max Mallow
