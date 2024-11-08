SI

Premier League Predictions: Matchdays 11/9 and 11/10

Chelsea vs. Arsenal headlines the slate of matches this weekend in the Premier League.

Max Mallow

The Premier League action continues Nov. 9-10 before club action pauses as we head into another international break.
The Premier League continues Nov. 9-10 with Chelsea hosting Arsenal, Brighton welcoming Manchester City, Liverpool taking on Aston Villa and more. SI Soccer gives our predictions for this weekend's matches.

  1. Wolves vs. Southampton
  2. West Ham United vs. Everton
  3. Brentford vs. Bournemouth
  4. Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
  5. Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City
  6. Liverpool vs. Aston Villa
  7. Manchester United vs. Leicester City
  8. Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United
  9. Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town
  10. Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Wolves vs. Southampton

Prediction: Wolves 2–0 Southampton

A battle of the 19th and 20th place teams in the league. Wolverhampton hasn't won a game this season sitting on just three points. Gary O'Neil's side gets it done at home leapfrogging Southampton in the standings—Max Mallow

West Ham United vs. Everton

Prediction: West Ham 2–1 Everton

Both teams need three points here. The Irons get the job done in front of their home crowd before heading into the international break—Max Mallow

Brentford vs. Bournemouth

Prediction: Brentford 2–2 Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola has turned Bournemouth into giant killers over the last few weeks with wins over Arsenal and Manchester City, but can he pass the Brentford test? Thomas Frank’s Bees have also competed well thus far in the league, meaning a draw between two solid sides seems likely—Braden Chalker

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–2 Fulham

Fulham comes into the tie fresh off a last-minute victory against Brentford. Antonee Robinson continues to play at a high level under Marco Silva while Oliver Glasner's Palace has just one win in its first 10 games. Fulham gets the win on the road to keep itself in the top half of the table—Max Mallow

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

Prediction: Brighton 2–2 Manchester City

Surely Pep Guardiola's side cannot lose a fourth consecutive game, right? Erling Haaland and co. should find success against Brighton's shaky backline, but the Seagulls' counter-attack could also have its day against a weakened City defense. Fabian Hürzeler's men will be keen to remain unbeaten at home in the EPL—Amanda Langell

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Aston Villa

Even without Diogo Jota leading the line, Liverpool has no problems finding the back of the net. Coming off a dominant Champions League victory midweek, the Reds will keep to their winning ways against an Aston Villa side that has conceded seven goals in three matches across all competitions—Amanda Langell

Manchester United vs. Leicester City

Prediction: Manchester United 2–0 Leicester City

United beat a rotated Leicester 5-2 in the League Cup last week, and will hope for a similar outcome in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game as interim head coach. United's proven relatively difficult to score against in recent games but still devoid of attacking ideas or wasteful, so most likely outcome this time is a less exciting version of the last fixture between the two teams—Scott Saunders

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–2 Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest is one of the surprises of the early season with just one loss in its first 10 games. Newcastle comes in off a big victory over Arsenal at St. James' Park. A win here could take the Magpies into the top half of the table—Max Mallow

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ipswich Town

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3–1 Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town’s winless start to the PL season continues in its tough matchup at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs bounce back from the subpar showing against Galatasaray to stay in and around the top-four conversations—Braden Chalker

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Prediction: Chelsea 2–2 Arsenal

This is a game Arsenal can ill afford to lose, let alone draw. More dropped points will, in Thierry Henry's words, make the title race extremely difficult to get back into for the Gunners. Despite success in past seasons at Stamford Bridge, this is a transformed Chelsea under Enzo Maresca to start the season. Points are shared between the two top six sides—Max Mallow

Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated Soccer.

