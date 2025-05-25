Premier League Predictions: Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Headline Gameweek 38
There are always twists, turns and surprises on the final day of the Premier League season and Sunday offers another slate of drama at the end of a long campaign.
Gameweek 38 has arrived in a flash and while much has already been settled—the title and relegation races were completed weeks ago—there remain some seismic encounters to keep audiences entertained.
The race for European football continues into the dying embers of the 2024–25 season and there is plenty left to be decided over the course of an afternoon.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for the final day of the Premier League season.
Sunday, May 25
To ensure fairness, all 10 Gameweek 38 fixtures kick off at the same time on Sunday, meaning an adrenaline-fuelled couple of hours lie in wait. But the fight to finish in the top five will steal attention and have nerves jangling for a host of teams.
Manchester City are yet to seal their place in the Champions League spots but find themselves in a commanding position heading to Fulham on the final day. The Cityzens know victory will guarantee their return to Europe’s top table and even a draw will almost certainly be enough. The Cottagers could upset the party but have nothing on the line.
Newcastle United are also in pole position to reach the Champions League, welcoming Everton to St James’ Park on the final day. Victory will also be enough for the Magpies and a draw or even defeat might not be catastrophic, although they would then be relying on fortune favouring them elsewhere.
Chelsea know three points will book their ticket to compete for the continent’s grandest prize next term given their impressive goal difference. However, they face an almighty test in Nottingham Forest, who can also finish in the top five should they beat the Blues and other results fall in their favour. The battle at the City Ground will have huge ramifications one way or another.
Aston Villa still harbour hopes of returning to the Champions League after reaching this year’s quarterfinals. They need to beat Europa League runners-up Manchester United at Old Trafford and hope Chelsea or Newcastle drop points. The first part might not be difficult given the form of Ruben Amorim’s side, who have seldom left crisis since his appointment and will make unwanted history for their lowest ever Premier League finish this weekend.
Brighton & Hove Albion watch on with interest in eighth place as they still have hopes of European football. However, they would need Chelsea to finish seventh in the table and then win next week’s Europa Conference League final against Real Betis. A draw away at Tottenham Hotspur—who may still be hungover from ending their 17-year trophy drought midweek—will seal their current position, but Brentford would leapfrog them should the Bees beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Seagulls lose.
Having already clinched the Premier League title, Liverpool will be received by their adoring supporters for the final time on Sunday when they host recent FA Cup winners Crystal Palace. Both teams will be in high spirits and the Reds will lift the trophy after the full-time whistle at Anfield.
It was another nearly season for Arsenal, who have failed to secure silverware once more. The Gunners are guaranteed Champions League football, however, avoiding any nerves heading to bottom of the table Southampton this weekend. Second place is all but assured, too, although a hefty defeat against the Saints and a sizeable win for Man City could still change that.
The other relegated sides also feature in their final Premier League matches for some time. Leicester City travel to Bournemouth having bid farewell to club legend Jamie Vardy last time out, while Ipswich Town face West Ham United at Portman Road. There is little to cheer for any of the four teams in this pair of duels, though.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Bournemouth vs. Leicester
3–1
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Fulham vs. Man City
1–2
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Ipswich vs. West Ham
1–1
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
3–2
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Man Utd vs. Aston Villa
0–2
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Newcastle vs. Everton
2–0
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea
1–2
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Southampton vs. Arsenal
0–4
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Tottenham vs. Brighton
1–3
11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. BST
Wolves vs. Brentford
2–3