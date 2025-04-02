Premier League Top Four Race: Standings and Next Five Games After Matchweek 30
It's been a two-horse race for most of the Premier League season for the title between Liverpool and Arsenal. No matter how it ends, most expect the two sides to occupy the top two spots in the table. Then, the excitement begins.
The Premier League top four race is heating up with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City pushing for Champions League qualification. On their heels are Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton. Even Fulham and Bournemouth will feel like they have a chance given how well they've performed this season.
Here's a detailed look at the next five fixtures for the teams battling for top four in England's top flight league after matchweek 30.
Premier League Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Liverpool
73
30
2.
Arsenal
61
30
3.
Nottingham Forest
57
30
4.
Manchester City
51
30
5.
Newcastle United
50
29
6.
Chelsea
49
29
7.
Aston Villa
48
30
8.
Brighton
47
30
9.
Fulham
45
30
10.
Bournemouth
44
30
Here's the next five league games for the teams in the Premier League top four race.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 5: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Mon, Apr. 21: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (A)
Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Forest are six points clear of Manchester City in third place and trail Arsenal by four points. They still have a gap to navigate potential dropped points along the way, but they'll feel like they can get over the line in the end.
Manchester City's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Apr. 6: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (A)
Sat, Apr. 12: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Everton (A)
Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Wolves (H)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
The FA Cup and finishing top four is all that's left for Man City to aim for. Even after losing Erling Haaland for most of the rest of the season, Pep Guardiola's side should have enough to at the very minimum challenge for the fourth and final spot.
Newcastle United's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Mon, Apr. 7: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (A)
Sun, Apr. 13: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Wed, Apr. 16: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Ipswich Town (H)
Newcastle United's Carabao Cup win could be the extra boost in motivation to finish in the top four once again under Eddie Howe. With Alexander Isak leading the line, don't underestimate this team.
Chelsea's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Thurs, Apr. 3: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Sun, Apr. 6: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Brentford (A)
Sun, Apr. 13: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Ipswich Town (H)
Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Fulham (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Everton (H)
Chelsea still have to play Tottenham Hotspur this week, a game in which they should be favored to win. Though, anything can happen in a London derby. Dropped points this week won't take Chelsea out of the race, but they must string together results if they want to get back to the Champions League.
Brighton's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 5: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Leicester City (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Brentford (A)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (H)
Sun, May 4: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (A)
Aston Villa's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 5: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Nottingham Forest (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Newcastle United (H)
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Fulham (H)
Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Tottenham Hotspur (H)
Aston Villa face a tough road ahead, not just in opponents but also the sheer number of games. Unai Emery's team plays in the Champions League quarterfinals against PSG and the FA Cup semifinals against Crystal Palace this month. If they go farther in the Champions League, they'll have a semifinal leg to play at the end of the month which could lead to more rescheduling.
Fulham's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Apr. 6: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Liverpool (H)
Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Bournemouth (A)
Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Chelsea (H)
Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Southampton (A)
Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT
Aston Villa (A)
Bournemouth's Next Five Premier League Fixtures
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Apr. 5: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
West Ham United (A)
Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Fulham (H)
Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT
Crystal Palace (A)
Sun, Apr. 27: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT
Manchester United (H)
Sat, May 3: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Arsenal (A)