Premier League Top Four Race: Standings and Next Five Games After Matchweek 30

The Premier League title race might be over in the eyes of many, but the battle for top four is tightly contested.

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City look to finish the season strong and maintain their positions in the top four.
It's been a two-horse race for most of the Premier League season for the title between Liverpool and Arsenal. No matter how it ends, most expect the two sides to occupy the top two spots in the table. Then, the excitement begins.

The Premier League top four race is heating up with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City pushing for Champions League qualification. On their heels are Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton. Even Fulham and Bournemouth will feel like they have a chance given how well they've performed this season.

Here's a detailed look at the next five fixtures for the teams battling for top four in England's top flight league after matchweek 30.

Premier League Standings

Place

Team

Points

Games Played

1.

Liverpool

73

30

2.

Arsenal

61

30

3.

Nottingham Forest

57

30

4.

Manchester City

51

30

5.

Newcastle United

50

29

6.

Chelsea

49

29

7.

Aston Villa

48

30

8.

Brighton

47

30

9.

Fulham

45

30

10.

Bournemouth

44

30

Here's the next five league games for the teams in the Premier League top four race.

Nottingham Forest's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 5: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Mon, Apr. 21: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Mon, May 5: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (A)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (H)

Forest are six points clear of Manchester City in third place and trail Arsenal by four points. They still have a gap to navigate potential dropped points along the way, but they'll feel like they can get over the line in the end.

Manchester City's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 6: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (A)

Sat, Apr. 12: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Everton (A)

Fri, May 2: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Wolves (H)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

The FA Cup and finishing top four is all that's left for Man City to aim for. Even after losing Erling Haaland for most of the rest of the season, Pep Guardiola's side should have enough to at the very minimum challenge for the fourth and final spot.

Newcastle United's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Mon, Apr. 7: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (A)

Sun, Apr. 13: 11:30 a.m. ET/4:30 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Wed, Apr. 16: 2:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Ipswich Town (H)

Newcastle United's Carabao Cup win could be the extra boost in motivation to finish in the top four once again under Eddie Howe. With Alexander Isak leading the line, don't underestimate this team.

Chelsea's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Thurs, Apr. 3: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Sun, Apr. 6: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Brentford (A)

Sun, Apr. 13: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Ipswich Town (H)

Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Fulham (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Everton (H)

Chelsea still have to play Tottenham Hotspur this week, a game in which they should be favored to win. Though, anything can happen in a London derby. Dropped points this week won't take Chelsea out of the race, but they must string together results if they want to get back to the Champions League.

Brighton's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 5: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (A)

Sat, Apr. 12: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Leicester City (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Brentford (A)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

West Ham United (H)

Sun, May 4: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (A)

Aston Villa's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 5: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Nottingham Forest (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Newcastle United (H)

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Fulham (H)

Sat, May 10: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (A)

Sun, May 18: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Aston Villa face a tough road ahead, not just in opponents but also the sheer number of games. Unai Emery's team plays in the Champions League quarterfinals against PSG and the FA Cup semifinals against Crystal Palace this month. If they go farther in the Champions League, they'll have a semifinal leg to play at the end of the month which could lead to more rescheduling.

Fulham's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sun, Apr. 6: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Liverpool (H)

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Bournemouth (A)

Sun, Apr. 20: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Chelsea (H)

Sat, Apr. 26: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Southampton (A)

Sat, May 3: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT

Aston Villa (A)

Bournemouth's Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Date and Kick-Off Time

Opponent

Sat, Apr. 5: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

West Ham United (A)

Mon, Apr. 14: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

Fulham (H)

Sat, Apr. 19: 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT

Crystal Palace (A)

Sun, Apr. 27: 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT

Manchester United (H)

Sat, May 3: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT

Arsenal (A)

