PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: Dembele Poised for First Club World Cup Start
The only thing standing in Paris Saint-Germain’s way of the Club World Cup final is Xabi Alonso’s new-look Real Madrid.
Apart from PSG’s surprising 1–0 defeat to Botafogo in the group stage, the defending European champions have been the most dominant team in the newly expanded Club World Cup. Even with Ousmane Dembélé injured for a large portion of the competition, the Parisians have bagged 12 goals in five matches and conceded just one.
PSG punched their tickets to the Club World Cup semifinals with a 2–0 victory over Bayern Munich, but they suffered two casualties in the process. Both Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández were sent off in the fixture and therefore are suspended against Real Madrid.
The good news for the French champions, though, is that Dembélé could be in line to make his first start of the competition. The Frenchman looked back to his old self against Bayern Munich, coming off the bench to score PSG’s insurance goal. The Ballon d’Or favorite will look to impress against the Spanish giants, whose line will be led by his former teammate, Kylian Mbappé.
Here’s what PSG’s XI could look like against Real Madrid on July 9.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The Italy international faced harsh criticism for his collision with Jamal Musiala that left the young star with a long-term ankle injury. Otherwise, Donnarumma has excelled in the United States, conceding just one goal in the Club World Cup.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—Hakimi continues to be one of PSG’s standout players and will revel in the chance to compete against his former club.
CB: Marquinhos—The pressure will be on the captain to keep Mbappé and co. off the scoresheet, especially without Pacho at his side.
CB: Lucas Beraldo—With Pacho and Hernández suspended, Beraldo is in line to make his fourth appearance of the tournament. The 21-year-old’s first and only start in the United States this summer came in PSG’s lone defeat to Botafogo.
LB: Nuno Mendes—Much like in the Champions League, Mendes has found great success in the Club World Cup against his opponents’ best players. The Portuguese fullback admitted there’s “something extra” going against Mbappé in the semifinal fixture.
CM: João Neves—Neves comes into the all-important game with three goal contributions in his last two appearances. The Portugal international has been one of PSG’s most underrated players in the Club World Cup.
CM: Vitinha—The midfielder has played every minute of PSG’s Club World Cup run and will look to help his side maintain prolonged periods of possession against a Real Madrid side that wishes to control the tempo of the game.
CM: Fabián Ruiz—Ruiz is set to make his 60th appearance for PSG this season as the Parisians continue their quest to win five trophies in their historic 2024–25 campaign.
RW: Désiré Doué—After a slow start in the United States, Doué finally found the back of the net in the Club World Cup. The 20-year-old’s goal against Bayern Munich sent PSG through to the semifinals.
ST: Ousmane Dembélé—The Frenchman could make his first start of the competition after only featuring off the bench in PSG’s last two matches. Despite his limited minutes, Dembélé still found the back of the net in the quarterfinals and he stands to find plenty of success against a weakened Real Madrid defense.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—Kvaratskhelia is still looking to find his first goal contribution of the knockout stage and could get the perfect opportunity to do so going against Trent Alexander-Arnold.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article