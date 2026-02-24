PSG vs. Monaco: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After overcoming an early scare in Monaco last week, Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain are aiming to ease into the round of 16 on Wednesday night.

The first meeting in a European competition between the two Ligue 1 rivals certainly didn’t disappoint, as Monaco, thanks to a Folarin Balogun brace, raced into a 2–0 lead and forced PSG onto the back foot.

However, a dazzling display from substitute Désiré Doué ensured the Parisians restored order in the first leg. A 3–2 victory for the away side means they have a lead to protect in the return fixture, but Luis Enrique has asserted that his team are out to claim victory on Wednesday.

Should they complete the job on home soil, the defending champions will face off against either Barcelona or Chelsea in the next round.

However, Monaco will be buoyed by their come-from-behind victory at league leaders Lens on Saturday, with their 3–2 triumph ensuring PSG ended the week at the summit of the French top flight. Enrique’s men didn’t need to get out of first gear in a 3–0 win over the lowly Metz.

What Time Does PSG vs. Monaco Kick-Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Wednesday, Feb. 25

: Wednesday, Feb. 25 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: István Kovács (ROU)

István Kovács (ROU) VAR: Pol van Boekel (NED)

PSG vs. Monaco Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

PSG : 4 wins

: 4 wins Monaco : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 0

Last meeting: Monaco 2–3 PSG (Feb. 17, 2026)—Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

PSG (WWLWW) Monaco (WLWDL) PSG 3–0 Metz Lens 2–3 Monaco Monaco 2–3 PSG Monaco 2–3 PSG Rennes 3–1 PSG Monaco 3–1 Nantes PSG 5–0 Marseille Nice 0–0 Monaco Strasbourg 1–2 PSG Strasbourg 3–1 Monaco

How to Watch PSG vs. Monaco on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

PSG Team News

Ousmane Dembélé was forced off in the first half of the first leg. | Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembélé’s injury curiously turned the first leg in PSG‘s favour, as his replacement, Doué, took over the contest. Dembélé won’t be back in time for the return fixture, meaning Gonçalo Ramos could retain his place in the starting XI.

All three members of PSG’s frontline scored in the weekend’s win over Metz, including Ramos. However, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia may come in for Bradley Barcola down the left.

The hosts are also without Fabián Ruiz due to a knee injury, as well as Senny Mayulu because of a calf issue.

Vitinha, João Neves, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes are all poised for recalls, having dropped out of the starting XI against Metz.

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Monaco

PSG are without Dembélé. | FotMo

PSG predicted lineup vs. Monaco (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Doué, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia.

Monaco Team News

Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for a challenge on Vitinha. | Simone Arveda/UEFA/Getty Images

Aleksandr Golovin’s dismissal was another key moment in an action-paced first leg, and Monaco’s playmaker will miss Wednesday’s game as a result.

Golovin is one of several players Pocognoli can’t call upon in Paris. Eric Dier, Lukas Hradecky, Mohammed Salisu, Paul Pogba and Takumi Minamino are all out injured.

Christian Mawissa and Krépin Diatta are doubts for the visitors, but Ansu Fati is back fit. The former Barcelona starlet completed Monaco’s stunning comeback off the bench at Lens on Saturday evening.

Playmaker Maghnes Akliouche has shaken off a hip injury to be included in the travelling squad.

Monaco Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

Monaco are without the suspended Golovin but have Fati back. | FotMo

Monaco predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Köhn; Vanderson, Teze, Kehrer, Henrique; Zakaria, Camara; Akliouche, Fati, Adingra; Balogun.

PSG vs. Monaco Score Prediction

PSG weren’t able to kill the tie off after Monaco were reduced to 10 men last week, but the visitors are still huge underdogs entering the second leg. Monaco have won on just one of their previous 10 visits to the Parc des Princes.

While the hosts haven’t yet found an imperious groove and have been beset by defensive lapses, a statement performance could be around the corner.

Enrique’s side will be out to win handsomely on Wednesday, which could work in Monaco’s favour, given their counter-attacking prowess, but we’re expecting the hosts to have few issues in their quest to advance.

Prediction: PSG 3–1 (6–3 agg) Monaco

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS