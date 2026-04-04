Soccer Quiz: Can You Master This Space-Related Crossover With No Hints?

Artemis II became the first Nasa launched mission to the Moon for over 50 years on April 1, laying the foundation for a future mission in 2028 that will see crew attempt to land on the surface. The science and technology to make such a thing possible is mind-blowing, but so is the crossover between space, astronauts and the most played sport around the world—soccer. The question is, do you know the storied history of this unlikely crossover?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which Champions League winner did fitness coach Antonio Pintus work for while he advised NASA on how to physically prepare their astronauts for the Artemis mission to the moon?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bayern Munich&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Real Madrid&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Manchester United&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Paris Saint-Germain&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which MLS team has a “Mission Control” kit for the 2026 season?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Houston Dynamo&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Austin FC&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt; Inter Miami&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;LAFC&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which World Cup winner prepared for its triumphant tournament with physical regimens devised by NASA?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Brazil 1970&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;West Germany 1974&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Italy 2006&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Germany 2014&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which former Arsenal player from the 1990s had a clause inserted into his contract which banned him from space travel?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Ian Wright&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Steve Morrow&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Stefan Schwarz&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dennis Bergkamp&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which former NASL franchise did the late astronaut Sonny Carter play for?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Baltimore Comets&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Atlanta Chiefs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;New York Cosmos&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt; Houston Stars&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which soccer legend hit a famous milestone on the same day Apollo 12 astronauts walked on the moon? (Nov. 19, 1969)&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Johan Cruyff (makes his 100th appearance for Ajax)&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Franz Beckenbauer (made captain of Bayern Munich)&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Diego Maradona (signs his first professional contract)&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Pelé (scores his 1,000th official goal).&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which Premier League club was the first to have their crest unfurled on a flag in the International Space Station?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Arsenal&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nottingham Forest&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Manchester United&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Liverpool&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which Argentine club convinced the Apollo 11 crew of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins to take their club pendant to the moon in 1969?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;River Plate&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Boca Juniors&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Independiente&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Racing&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which two Premier League players sent NASA astronaut and keen soccer fan Doug Hurley a good luck message before his trip to the International Space Station in 2020?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Which world star became the first soccer player to conduct an interview with an astronaut while they were in space?&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Christian Pulisic&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;David Beckham&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Kylian Mbappé&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Cristiano Ronaldo&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

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