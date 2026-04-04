Soccer Quiz: Can You Master This Space-Related Crossover With No Hints?
This quiz is the perfect thing to keep you entertained.
Artemis II became the first Nasa launched mission to the Moon for over 50 years on April 1, laying the foundation for a future mission in 2028 that will see crew attempt to land on the surface. The science and technology to make such a thing possible is mind-blowing, but so is the crossover between space, astronauts and the most played sport around the world—soccer. The question is, do you know the storied history of this unlikely crossover?
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GREY WHITEBLOOM
Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.