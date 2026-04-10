Soccer Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name All 30 MLS Clubs?

Major League Soccer (MLS) was first conceptualized in 1993 as part of the United States’ bid to host the 1994 World Cup. It took another three years for the league to get up and running, with the successor to the North American Soccer League (NASL) initially involving 10 teams.

It took a number of years for audiences, sponsors and players of note to take an interest in MLS, but an increasingly loyal following, coupled with an expansion to 30 teams, has seen soccer’s popularity grow expenetionally.

With Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller currently plying their trade in MLS and Antoine Griezmann set to follow in the summer of 2026, there’s never been a better time to be a fan of the league.

Sports Illustrated’s question for you is how quickly can you name the 15 teams that operate in the Eastern Conference and the 15 who operate in the Western Conference? Take our quiz below and see how quickly you can get the job done inside six minutes. Good luck!

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Can You Name All 30 MLS Teams?&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1955–56&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1956–57&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1957–58&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1958–59&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1959–60&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1960–61&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1961–62&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1962–63&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1963–64&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1965–66&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1966–67&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1964–65&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1967–68&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1968–69&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1969–70&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1970–71&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1971–72&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1972–73&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1973–74&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1974–75&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1975–76&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1976–77&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1977–78&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;1978–79&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

More Quizzes From SI FC

The Best Players in MLS History

Landon Donovan’s one of the best to ever grace MLS. | Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Messi may be the marquee name currently operating in MLS, but he’s not the only superstar to have graced the league over the past three decades.

Zlatan Ibrahimović and David Beckham are two notable alumni who strutted their stuff in Los Angeles—the latter is also now involved in the ownership group of a well-known MLS Cup winner—while Sebastian Giovinco, Carlos Vela and Robbie Keane have also made huge impacts on the league.

Arguably, the two most influential players in MLS history are former staples of the U.S. men’s national team—Landon Donovan and Chris Wondolowski. They blazed a trail for the current generation to follow, breaking records and elevating the standard of play to new levels before heading onto pastures new in retirement.

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