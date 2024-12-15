Rasmus Hojlund Takes Shot at Kyle Walker After Manchester Derby Victory
Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund and Manchester City's Kyle Walker came face-to-face when tensions boiled over in Sunday's derby. After the match, Højlund took to social media to take a shot at the defender.
Højlund and Walker came face-to-face in the 37th minute of the derby with the two touching foreheads. As tempers flared and other players tried to break up the scrum, Anthony Taylor ended up yellow carding both players. Check out the moment here.
Lee Dixon mentioned it in the broadcast, and make of the moment what you will, highlighting that it wasn't a headbutt and the Manchester City defender made the most of it. In the end, Højlund and the Red Devils got the last laugh winning the game late in the second half.
Højlund took to Instagram after the game to give his thoughts on the incident.
"Manchester is red, violets are blue. What a brilliant performance, but the Oscar goes to...," Højlund captioned his post insinuating Walker acted in the moment trying to get him sent off for violent conduct. The second photo of the carousel is the two players coming together.
Ruben Amorim's first Manchester derby might not have went according to plan in terms of the timeline of events, but he'll be pleased that he emerged victorious.
He'll be proud of the fight his team showed as he continues to install his tactical system and figure out which players will work moving forward. Notably, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were left out the matchday squad.
For Pep Guardiola, it's another loss winning just one of his last 11 games in all competitions this season. A nightmarish run has gotten even worse with a loss to its fierce rival.