La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid , Atletico Madrid's Next Five Games
You want a proper title race? Look no further than La Liga, where three points separate three heavyweights of the sport with less than a third of the season to go.
After three straight La Liga campaigns where the champion had a double-digit lead come season's end, 2024–25 promises to provide a photo-finish to a title race that seems to get more unpredictable with every passing week.
Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid are this year's La Liga protagonists, but not only that, all three are still alive in the Copa del Rey semifinals and the Champions League round of 16. Unquestionably, three of the best teams in Europe this season.
Over the weekend, Real Madrid dropped points for the fourth time in five La Liga games and dropped to third in the standings with 54 points. Julián Álvarez gave Atlético Madrid the win vs. Athletic Bilbao to climb to second with 56 points. Finally, Barcelona made light work of Real Sociedad to collect their sixth straight win in La Liga and now sit alone at the top with 57 points.
The stage is set for a thrilling home stretch of the season in La Liga. Here's the upcoming schedule of the contenders to lift the trophy in Spain's top flight.
Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Osasuna's visit to Montjuïc is up next and the match is sandwiched by Barcelona's Champions League round of 16 tie against Benfica. Although it's a favorable matchup, Osasuna did hand Hansi Flick his first ever La Liga loss in the reverse fixture back in September.
A crucial visit to the Metropolitano to face title rivals Atlético Madrid looms large on the eve of March's international break. Barça have dominated Diego Simeone's men in their two meetings this season, but have little to show for it, with Atleti winning the reverse fixture and equalizing late in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinals clash this past week.
Flick's men will make the short journey to visit a struggling Girona side when league action resumes the final weekend of March. The surging Real Betis come to town a week later and will be a tough out with Barcelona only three days removed from their decisive Copa del Rey semifinals clash vs. Atleti. Manuel Pellegrini's side are surging, back in the European places with four wins from their last five including the victory over Real Madrid.
Relegation candidate, Leganés host Barça the following week. The Catalans have struggled this season against bottom of the table teams, including Leganés, who defeated Barcelona on home turf for the first time ever back in December.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, Mar. 8: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Osasuna
Sun, Mar. 16: 4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Atlético Madrid
Sun, Mar. 30: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Girona
Sun, Apr. 6: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Betis
Sun, Apr. 13: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Leganés
Atlético Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
If Real Madrid in the Champions League midweek isn't daunting enough, a trip to Getafe and their rocky, defensive style is up next in La Liga for Atlético Madrid, though. But they've had plenty of success under Simeone at El Coliseum.
Simeone's men will then play Real Madrid and Barcelona in a four day span that could define their season's silverware aspirations. The Champions League round of 16 second leg against Real followed by the visit of the current La Liga leaders loom large. The Metropolitano will have to become a fortress before the international break.
Games away at Espanyol and Sevilla come next and sandwich the second clash vs. Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Bottom of the La Liga, Real Valladolid, come to town next as Atleti's schedule becomes ligther after a formidable stretch.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Mar. 9: 9 a.m. ET/1 p.m. GMT
Getafe
Sun, Mar. 16: 4 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Barcelona
Sun, Mar. 30: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Espanyol
Sun, Apr. 6: 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT
Sevilla
Sun, Apr. 13: 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT
Real Valladolid
Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Real Madrid are obligated to break out of their La Liga slump, but the impressive Rayo Vallecano are on-deck following the midweek Champions League match vs. Atlético Madrid. Los Blancos have dropped points in their last three games against Rayo and Iñigo Pérez's side are fighting for the European places.
Los Blancos will then take on Villarreal at La Ceramica, where they haven't won in La Liga since 2017. The reigning champions can ill afford to extend that streak in their final game before the international break.
Fixtures get more favorable for Los Blancos on the other side of the break, with three straight games against teams in the relegation fight. Real Madrid have never lost to Leganés at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga, and haven't lost a home league game to Valencia, who visit after Leganés, since 2008. A trip to Alavés ends Los Blancos' upcoming five game stretch in the league and Carlo Ancelotti has won all five career games he's managed against the Albiazules.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, Mar. 9: 11:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Rayo Vallecano
Sat, Mar. 15: 1:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT
Villarreal
Sun, Mar 30: 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT
Leganes
Sun, Apr. 6: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Valencia
Sun, Apr. 13: 11 a.m. ET/ 4 p.m. GMT
Alavés