Real Madrid 3–0 Mallorca: Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham Sends Los Blancos to the Spanish Super Cup Final
Real Madrid punched their ticket to the Spanish Super Cup final after a decisive 3–0 victory over Mallorca.
With Barcelona already through to the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid and Mallorca clashed at King Abdullah Sports City for the chance to meet the Catalans on Sunday. The first half featured decent chances from both sides, but neither could find the game's breakthrough.
Jude Bellingham finally scored the opening goal of the contest thanks to a defensive breakdown from Mallorca in the 63rd minute. The lone goal would have been enough to get Real Madrid past Mallorca, but Martin Valjent sealed the victory for Los Blancos with an own goal in the 93rd minute. Rodrygo then added insult to injury with the third for Real Madrid just two minutes later.
Carlo Ancelotti's men now must prepare to play their second El Clásico of the season, where they will get the chance to redeem themselves after Barcelona walked away with a dominant 0–4 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Check out the player ratings from the Spanish Super Cup semifinals below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.1/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
8.3/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.4/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
6.9/10
LB: Ferland Mendy
7.8/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.5/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
8.3/10
RW: Rodrygo
8.8/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.8/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.3/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7.9/10
SUB: Raúl Asencio (55' for Tchouaméni)
7/10
SUB: Dani Ceballos (75' for Valverde)
6.7/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (88' for Vinícius Júnior)
N/A
Mallorca Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2)
Players
Ratings
GK: Dominik Greif
7.6/10
RB: Pablo Maffeo
6.7/10
CB: Martin Valjent
4.5/10
CB: Antonio Raíllo
6.4/10
LB: Johan Mojica
6/10
RM: Dani Rodríguez
6.1/10
CM: Manu Morlanes
6.5/10
CM: Omar Mascarell
6.2/10
LM: Sergi Darder
6/10
ST: Cyle Larin
5.7/10
ST: Vedat Muriqi
6.3/10
SUB: José Copete (34' for Raíllo)
6.4/10
SUB: Robert Navarro (70' for Larin)
5.8/10
SUB: Samú (71' for Manu Morlanes)
6/10
SUB: Takuma Asano (71' for Darder)
5.9/10
SUB: Abdón Prats (81' for Rodríguez
N/A