Real Madrid 3–0 Mallorca: Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham Sends Los Blancos to the Spanish Super Cup Final

Real Madrid and Barcelona will now meet in the Spanish Super Cup final on Jan. 12.

Amanda Langell

Jude Bellingham bagged the winner for Real Madrid against Mallorca.
Jude Bellingham bagged the winner for Real Madrid against Mallorca. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Real Madrid punched their ticket to the Spanish Super Cup final after a decisive 3–0 victory over Mallorca.

With Barcelona already through to the Spanish Super Cup final, Real Madrid and Mallorca clashed at King Abdullah Sports City for the chance to meet the Catalans on Sunday. The first half featured decent chances from both sides, but neither could find the game's breakthrough.

Jude Bellingham finally scored the opening goal of the contest thanks to a defensive breakdown from Mallorca in the 63rd minute. The lone goal would have been enough to get Real Madrid past Mallorca, but Martin Valjent sealed the victory for Los Blancos with an own goal in the 93rd minute. Rodrygo then added insult to injury with the third for Real Madrid just two minutes later.

Carlo Ancelotti's men now must prepare to play their second El Clásico of the season, where they will get the chance to redeem themselves after Barcelona walked away with a dominant 0–4 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Check out the player ratings from the Spanish Super Cup semifinals below.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Mallorca (4-2-3-1)

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

Players

Ratings

GK: Thibaut Courtois

7.1/10

RB: Lucas Vázquez

8.3/10

CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni

7.4/10

CB: Antonio Rüdiger

6.9/10

LB: Ferland Mendy

7.8/10

DM: Fede Valverde

7.5/10

DM: Eduardo Camavinga

8.3/10

RW: Rodrygo

8.8/10

AM: Jude Bellingham

8.8/10

LW: Vinícius Júnior

7.3/10

ST: Kylian Mbappé

7.9/10

SUB: Raúl Asencio (55' for Tchouaméni)

7/10

SUB: Dani Ceballos (75' for Valverde)

6.7/10

SUB: Brahim Díaz (88' for Vinícius Júnior)

N/A

Mallorca Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2)

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

Players

Ratings

GK: Dominik Greif

7.6/10

RB: Pablo Maffeo

6.7/10

CB: Martin Valjent

4.5/10

CB: Antonio Raíllo

6.4/10

LB: Johan Mojica

6/10

RM: Dani Rodríguez

6.1/10

CM: Manu Morlanes

6.5/10

CM: Omar Mascarell

6.2/10

LM: Sergi Darder

6/10

ST: Cyle Larin

5.7/10

ST: Vedat Muriqi

6.3/10

SUB: José Copete (34' for Raíllo)

6.4/10

SUB: Robert Navarro (70' for Larin)

5.8/10

SUB: Samú (71' for Manu Morlanes)

6/10

SUB: Takuma Asano (71' for Darder)

5.9/10

SUB: Abdón Prats (81' for Rodríguez

N/A

Player of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Published |Modified
Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

