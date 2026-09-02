Real Madrid’s Best Starting XI After Transfer Window Closes

That’s it, then. Deadline day has passed and there will be no more transfer business, with every team now stuck with their flaws and failings for another four months, at least.

For Real Madrid, it was a summer of serious change after two years of trophyless drifting, with Florentino Pérez dusting off the club wallet for six first-team additions.

Madrid’s €225 million ($260 million) outlay on new players was the club’s biggest in a single window since the summer of 2019, though a lot has been offset by sales and sell-on clauses.

Speaking of exits, Dani Carvajal was the most high-profile player to end his association with Madrid this summer, handing over the captain’s armband to Federico Valverde on the way out, while David Alaba, Dani Ceballos, Gonzalo and Fran García have all moved on to pastures new. Endrick, Eduardo Camavinga and Raúl Asencio—all linked with exits—have stuck around, however.

Roster Strengths

Madrid’s attack is stacked. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It’s an obvious place to start but Real Madrid, at least on paper, have the best attack in world football.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham are world-class superstars and likely Ballon d’Or contenders in any given year for the next decade—the issue is just getting them to click together.

Meanwhile, new manager José Mourinho also has the luxury of being able to call upon the talents of summer arrival and club-record signing Yan Diomande, as well as Arda Güler, Brahim Díaz and (when fit again) Rodrygo.

Carlos Espí’s addition this summer gives the team a different dimension off the bench and the hope is that the giant 21-year-old can act a Joselu-style impact sub in games where Madrid need a plan B.

Beyond the attack, Madrid still have one of the world’s very best keepers in Thibaut Courtois and have added valuable experience (and fight) in both Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva.

Roster Weaknesses

Madrid missed out on Rodri. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The most important signing may prove to be the one that Madrid didn’t make this summer, with Rodri doing the near unthinkable and turning down the 15-time European champions.

The decision of Spain’s World Cup-winning captain adds extra spice to this season’s Clásico but leaves Madrid with a notable absence of deep-lying midfield controllers in their squad.

Not since Toni Kroos have Los Blancos been able to call upon an all-action, tempo-setting midfielder and the club’s reluctance to look at an alternative to Rodri this summer may come back to haunt them.

Madrid do have plenty of bodies for the two pivot roles in Mourinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 system, but whether Mourinho can put together the right combination from his options—especially in the bigger games—remains to be seen.

Similarly, Madrid have a collection of good center backs but perhaps not an elite one. And, if we’re being picky, the roster could use a more defensively minded right back.

Real Madrid Strongest Starting XI

Mourinho’s strongest XI features just two summer signings. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Madrid’s No. 1 remains one of the top goalkeepers in the world and is a match winner on his day.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The Englishman impressed in the recent win over Málaga, but faces competition from Denzel Dumfries this term. His creative influence should see him start most of the games that matter.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The 33-year-old is still an important figure at the back after extending his contract, but can expect to have his minutes managed this season with Asencio, Ibrahima Konaté and Éder Militão providing depth.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The former Bournemouth defender is growing into his role as Madrid’s ball-playing center back and is likely to become a key man under Mourinho.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Mourinho reportedly wanted Cucurella or no-one for the left-back role. There are few comparable in world soccer.

CM: Federico Valverde—The newly appointed captain has added responsibility this year and offers an all-around threat in the center of the pitch, though he may not be the most natural fit for Mourinho’s system. Silva, Camavinga and, perhaps even a re-purposed Güler can also be used here.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Madrid’s only specialist defensive midfielder, Tchouaméni has had his detractors but offers something the rest of the players don’t.

RW: Yan Diomande—He is being eased in gradually, but you don’t spend €125 million ($145 millon) on a depth option. Diomande is an edge-of-your-seat talent and will be expected to make the right wing his own in the coming months.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Handed a remit similar to the one he enjoyed with England at the World Cup, Bellingham is primed for a huge season as Madrid’s No.10

LW: Vinícius Júnior—With speculation over his future now a thing of the past following his contract extension, the goal for Vinícius Jr. is ascending back to the levels that saw him named The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2024.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—The Frenchman is seeking a third straight Pichichi Trophy this season and, more importantly, his first major team trophy since joining Real Madrid in 2024.