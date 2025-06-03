Real Madrid’s Club World Cup Opponents: Group Stage Fixtures, Locations, Kick-Off Times
Real Madrid have the ultimate opportunity to bounce back from a poor 2024–25 campaign at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
The pressure is on Xabi Alonso to lead Real Madrid to silverware after the club failed to win a major trophy in Carlo Ancelotti’s final season in charge. The new manager will make his debut on the touchline for the Spanish giants at the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup, where Real Madrid are one of the favorites to win the competition.
Along with the star-power of Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, Alonso will also have new signings Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen to call upon in this summer’s tournament. A trophy would be a dream start to Alonso’s reign at the biggest club in the world.
Here’s everything you need to know about Real Madrid’s 2025 FIFA Club World Cup campaign.
What 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group Are Real Madrid In?
Real Madrid are competing in Group H. Check out the full list of their opponents below, including kick-off times and stadiums across the United States.
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Venu
Al Hilal
Wednesday, June 18
3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
Hard Rock Stadium
Pachuca
Sunday, June 22
3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
Bank of America Stadium
RB Salzburg
Thursday, June 26
9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. BST
Lincoln Financial Field
Real Madrid kick off their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup berth against Al Hilal at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Then, Los Blancos are set to travel to North Carolina to take on Pachuca. The two sides most recently faced off the in the FIFA Intercontinental final, where Real Madrid secured a 3–0 victory.
Four days later, Alonso’s men will complete their group stage campaign against RB Salzburg, another team they already played this past season. Real Madrid walked away with a 5–1 victory over the Austrian outfit in the Champions League league phase.
Where Are Real Madrid’s Potential 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage Games Hosted?
Round of 16
- Date: June 30 or July 1
- Venues: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
Quarterfinals
- Dates: July 4 or July 5
- Venues: Camping World Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Semifinals
- Dates: July 8 or July 9
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
Final
- Date: July 13, 2025
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
On paper, Real Madrid have the star-studded squad capable of making it to the final on July 13, but they will have to get past several formidable opponents to do so. With the new defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain just one of the European powerhouses competing in the tournament, Los Blancos will have to rediscover their once dominant form to take home the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup trophy.