Real Madrid ‘Consider Ex-Liverpool Forward’ After Xabi Alonso Request
Ex-Liverpool star Roberto Firmino is listed among a group of veteran strikers that Real Madrid could consider signing ahead of 2025–26 as new manager Xabi Alonso seeks to replicate the club’s previous success with Joselu.
Madrid hugely benefitted from the presence of Joselu during 2023–24. His arrival on loan from Espanyol surprised people when it was announced.
But the former Stoke City and Newcastle United player eventually scored 18 goals across all competitions, including two late goals against Bayern Munich in the Champions League that put Los Blancos into the final, which they won against Borussia Dortmund.
Madrid made the loan into a permanent transfer at the end of that season, but immediately allowed Joselu, by then 34, to move to Qatar for a lucrative payday as a show of gratitude.
A player of his profile—an older and more experienced forward who knew he would rarely start—was arguably missed this past season as Madrid fell short in every competition.
AS suggests that Osasuna’s Ante Budimir is “attractive” and “on the radar”. The Croatian turns 34 in July but has enjoyed a late-career surge—after years of average numbers, he’s scored 38 La Liga goals in the last two seasons alone. His release clause is usually €20 million ($22.9 million), but falls to just €8 million ($9.1 million) for a period within the transfer window.
Firmino falls among the alternatives. The Brazilian scored 111 goals in 362 games for Liverpool between 2015 and 2023 and hasn’t had the best time of it in Saudi Arabia. AS notes the 33-year-old is “in conflict” with current team Al Ahli after being left out of their squad since January.
Ex-Real Sociedad and Real Betis striker Willian José, 33, is another option, now back home in Brazil but at least proven in La Liga. He even had a short loan at Real Madrid in 2014, primarily on the Castilla roster and playing one first team match.