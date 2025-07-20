‘Up in the Air’—Real Madrid Make Decision on Vinicius Junior Contract Renewal
Discussions over a new contract for Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid are described as “on hold and up in the air” by Spanish media, although conversations should be reopened next year.
Vinícius’s contractual status has been the subject of intense scrutiny for months. The Brazil international still has two years remaining on his existing deal, but sparked controversy by revealing that he hoped talks over a renewal would begin all the way back in February.
Those public comments from Vinícius prompted his agent to inform Madrid of the winger’s contract demands. Yet, AS claim that there has been no discussion with the player’s representatives over the subsequent five months. Talks are expected to resume in 2026, although it remains to be seen what terms—if any—will be agreed.
Vinícius has supposedly asked for €20 million ($23.3 million) net per season, which represents a €5 million ($5.8 million) increase compared to the average annual salary he is entitled to by his current, progressive contract. Those terms would be the highest base wage of any Real Madrid player in the squad, surpassing Kylian Mbappé’s €15 million ($17.4 million).
Reported interest from the immensely wealthy Saudi Pro League has muddied the waters of negotiations, although AS dispute claims that any eye-watering offers have been made just yet.
This delay over proceedings may suit Madrid more than Vinícius. The Spanish giants are entering a “new era” under incoming manager Xabi Alonso, who is likely to push for a change to the internal hierarchy at a club where the players have historically sat above the head coach in the pecking order.
Alonso has already warned Vinícius and the rest of his teammates that everyone is expected to run, press and defend. In the aftermath of an underwhelming Club World Cup campaign—which saw Madrid’s No. 7 score just once and repeatedly get bypassed off the ball—those concerns over his work rate are thought to persist.