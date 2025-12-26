Real Madrid Decide First Signing of 2026 Summer Transfer Window—Report
Real Madrid have already decided to bring Como midfielder Nico Paz back to the Bernabéu at the end of the season, a report has revealed.
Paz, 21, swapped Madrid for Como in the summer of 2024 having managed eight appearances and 128 minutes of action for the senior side, and he has used his brief stint in Italy to establish himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in the world.
With 11 goals and 14 assists across 51 appearances for Como, Paz has attracted attention from Europe’s elite sides, but Madrid prepared for this eventuality by negotiating a buy-back clause in their deal to sell the midfielder.
After Como paid €6 million (£5.2 million, $7.1 million) to sign Paz, they agreed to hand Madrid a series of clauses to retain control of the midfielder’s future. Los Blancos declined to trigger a €10 million buy-back option this past summer but, according to AS, will jump at the chance to use their agreement to sign Paz for €9 million at the end of the current season.
Madrid believe Paz is ready to continue his development at a higher level and have already decided to bring the Argentina international back to the Bernabéu, although that is not expected to stop the speculation surrounding Paz’s future.
Clubs Keen to Offer Real Madrid Immediate Profit
While Paz is expected to complete a return to Madrid during the summer, a number of clubs have made it abundantly clear that they would be prepared to offer a huge fee to the Spanish side to sign him immediately.
The vast majority of the Premier League’s elite have been touted as suitors for Paz in a deal which has risen as high as €80 million in various reports, but Madrid are insistent that Paz will not be sold next summer.
While Paz will get the final decision on his future, Madrid believe there is a place in Xabi Alonso’s squad for the young midfielder and recognize the immense potential he has shown during his time in Italy.
As a result, they will reject any and all offers from Paz’s numerous suitors, passing up on the opportunity to make an immense profit with very little effort next summer.
Critics of Real Madrid under Xabi Alonso have highlighted a lack of creativity from midfield and Paz is seen as a bargain solution to the problem—a €100 million player signed for a fraction of the price.
Paz, for his part, is thought to be incredibly keen to reignite his Madrid career, although clubs will undoubtedly try and convince him to move elsewhere before the 2026 summer transfer window comes to a close.