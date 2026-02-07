Real Madrid Injuries: Every Player Unavailable vs. Valencia

Real Madrid face major obstacles as they search for their seventh successive La Liga victory and a fourth under Álvaro Arbeloa.

Los Blancos continue to chase Clásico rivals Barcelona at the summit and understand the significance of their upcoming clash away at strugglers Valencia on Sunday. After recent disappointment in the Supercopa de España, Copa del Rey and Champions League, the pursuit of La Liga glory is even more important than before.

Madrid boast a strong record in this fixture but their extensive absentee list makes Arbeloa’s life more difficult this weekend, with key figures missing across the Spaniard’s squad.

Here’s the latest Madrid injury news ahead of the trip to Valencia.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of the clash. | Thomas COEX/AFP/Getty Images

Issue : Hamstring injury

: Hamstring injury Potential return date: March 2026

Jude Bellingham entered the treatment room during Madrid’s chaotic 2–1 win over Rayo Vallecano, suffering a hamstring injury after just 10 minutes and being quickly withdrawn.

Reports have revealed that the England midfielder is likely to be sidelined for around a month, meaning he will miss both legs of the Champions League playoff with Benfica.

Éder Militão

Éder Militão (center) is injured yet again. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Issue : Hamstring injury

: Hamstring injury Potential return date: Unknown

The desperately unfortunate Éder Militão returned to the injury list in early December following a serious hamstring injury that will result in another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Brazilian, who played just 30 matches across the last two full seasons due to injury, appears unlikely to return until near the end of the campaign.

Rodrygo

Rodrygo is another absentee. | Bruno de Carvalho/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Issue : Hamstring injury

: Hamstring injury Potential return date: Mid-February 2026

Rodrygo was another victim in the victory over Rayo Vallecano despite only being a second-half substitute. A hamstring issue rules him out of the Valencia game and will see him miss around 10 days of action.

With Rodrygo already suspended for the first leg of the Champions League playoff with Benfica, he won’t play too much football during the remainder of February.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled with his fitness since joining Madrid. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Issue : Thigh injury

: Thigh injury Potential return date: vs. Valencia (2/8/26)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another one of Madrid’s perennially injured defenders and the Englishman has now been sidelined for two months. However, he could make his comeback this weekend.

Having been battling a thigh injury, the right back will soon return to the field for Madrid. If he does feature against Valencia, however, it will only be from the bench.

Antonio Rüdiger

Antonio Rüdiger is a doubt for the game. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Issue : Knee injury

: Knee injury Potential return date: vs. Valencia (2/8/26)

Missing since the Supercopa de España in Saudi Arabia, Antonio Rüdiger is another possible returnee in the Madrid backline for the trip to the Mestalla.

Edging closer to his comeback from a knee injury, it remains to be seen if the German center back will be involved against Valencia. If he is, much like Alexander-Arnold, he will be utilized from the bench.

Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy could be back in time. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Issue : Muscle injury

: Muscle injury Potential return date: vs. Valencia (2/8/26)

Ferland Mendy’s season has been decimated by injuries, with the left back making just three appearances for Madrid. That could become four on Sunday night.

The Frenchman has seemingly overcome a muscle injury to be in contention for the trip to Valencia, although whether he’s actually used by Arbeloa is another question.

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior will miss the match. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Issue : Suspended

: Suspended Return date: vs. Real Sociedad (2/14/26)

There are no injury fears for Vinicius Junior but he did accumulate his fifth La Liga booking last weekend and misses the clash with Valencia as a result.

He will return for the game against Real Sociedad on Valentine’s Day.

