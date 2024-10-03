Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe Out of France Squad Despite Return From Injury
France will be without its captain Kylian Mbappé for its upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel and Belgium.
Didier Deschamps named his squad for the October international break and notably did not include Mbappé. The 25-year-old sustained a thigh injury against Alavés on Sept. 24, but he already returned for Real Madrid in Los Blancos' shocking loss to Lille on Oct. 2.
Mbappé's came on the pitch in the 57th minute of the Champions League clash but could not help his side overcome its 1–0 deficit. The Frenchman's quick recovery from injury makes him available for Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga match against Villarreal and France's UEFA Nations League games. Deschamps, though, will not risk his captain.
"I spoke with Kylian about the situation, which is still uncertain after coming on as a substitute on Wednesday," Deschamps explained in a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 3. "He has a match on Saturday and there are questions."
"He has a problem which is not serious but he needs treatment to recover properly," the manager continued. "I am not here to take risks. That is why Kylian is not here."
Mbappé's exclusion from the squad is a blow for France; Les Bleus' captain has scored 48 goals in 86 appearances for his country. France will also be without Antoine Griezmann after the 33-year-old retired from international soccer.
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy also misses out, but Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga return to the squad after recovering from their respective injuries.
