Real Madrid’s New Star Reveals Encouraging Message From Club Legend
Gonzalo García’s rise through the ranks at Real Madrid has captured the attention of club icon, Raúl.
Real Madrid were handed a major blow when Kylian Mbappé was hospitalized with gastroenteritis at the start of the FIFA Club World Cup. The France superstar left a major hole in Los Blancos’ attack, one that Xabi Alonso trusted 21-year-old García to fill.
The forward did not let his new manager down, recording three goals and one assist in his four starts in the United States. Most recently, García bagged the winner against Juventus to send Real Madrid through to the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
Following Los Blancos’ 1–0 victory, García revealed to the media that his former Real Madrid Castilla boss Raúl has been routinely reaching out to him amid his recent success.
“[Raúl] has messaged after every game. We keep in touch,” García said. “He congratulates me and tries to help in situations that can go better for me.”
García developed under Raúl at Real Madrid Castilla, scoring 30 goals in 73 appearances for the reverse side. In the team’s 2024–25 campaign, the No. 9 bagged 25 goals, setting a new Real Madrid Castilla record.
Raúl left Real Madrid Castilla this summer after six seasons in charge, but he is still keeping up with his former player, a testament to his relationship with García.
“I have had the opportunity to share a dressing room with [Raúl] as a coach these last two years and he has taught me a lot of things,” García added.
Although García’s minutes will decrease now that Mbappé has returned, he has made a nearly irrefutable case for a permanent place in Alonso’s squad moving forward. The new Real Madrid boss has had nothing but praise for García. In fact, he even compared the Spaniard to Raúl, who is the club’s third all-time leading scorer.
"I know [García] very well. I've followed Castilla very closely and I know their players very well. I'm not that surprised. He’s a typical number nine who reminds me in many ways of Raúl: always well-positioned and with a great work ethic," Alonso said.
