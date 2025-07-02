Real Madrid’s Club World Cup Quarterfinal Opponent Confirmed
Real Madrid advanced to the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals, where they will play a rematch of the 2024 Champions League final.
Los Blancos kicked off their knockout stage berth in the Club World Cup with a 1–0 victory over Juventus. Gonzalo García scored his third goal in four matches to lift Real Madrid past the Italian outfit and into the quarterfinals.
The victory extends Real Madrid’s unbeaten streak under Xabi Alonso to four matches. The La Liga runners-up stumbled in their opening game of the tournament, only managing a 1–1 draw with Al Hilal. Since then, though, Los Blancos have secured three consecutive victories against Pachuca, RB Salzburg and Juventus, conceding just one goal along the way.
Real Madrid will look to further their success in the United States when they take on a familiar opponent at MetLife Stadium.
Who Are Real Madrid Playing in the Club World Cup Quarterfinals?
Real Madrid are playing Borussia Dortmund in the Club World Cup quarterfinals. The all-important fixture will be the third clash between the two sides in just over a year.
There have been 16 all-time meetings between Real Madrid and Dortmund in the Champions League, and the Spanish giants walked away with victories in eight of those matches. Most recently, Los Blancos defeated the German outfit 5–2 in the 2024–25 Champions League league phase.
The season prior, Real Madrid triumphed over BVB at Wembley Stadium to lift their 15th Champions League title. New faces will be in Alonso’s XI this summer, though, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen.
Dortmund will feature personnel changes as well, but Jobe Bellingham will miss out on a chance to play against his brother, Jude; the 19-year-old must serve a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Real Madrid and Dortmund will clash on Saturday, July 5, at MetLife Stadium.
