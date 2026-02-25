Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Benfica: Vinicius Strikes Again

Real Madrid managed a narrow 2–1 victory over Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie, Vinicius Junior’s pinpoint winner sealing their spot in the last 16 of the competition.

Madrid held a one-goal advantage from a first leg that had been entirely overshadowed by alleged racial abuse aimed at Vinicius by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni—who was suspended alongside his manager José Mourinho for Wednesday’s return fixture.

The emotional toll of the clash in Lisbon and the absence of leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappé created two hurdles for Madrid to overcome on their own patch. An early Rafa Silva goal further exacerbated things for the home side but fortunately Aurélien Tchouaméni was on hand to rattle a quick-fire equalizer into the bottom corner.

Arda Güler thought he had completed Madrid’s comeback on the night only to be denied by VAR for an offside in the build-up to his scrappy strike, but Vinicius eventually wrapped up their triumph with 10 minutes remaining.

Los Blancos failed to convince as they clinched their 3–1 aggregate victory but will care little as they set up a date with either Sporting CP or Manchester City in the next round.

Winners and Losers

Winners

Vinicius provided some much-needed energy. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

After a traumatic evening at the Estádio da Luz last week, all eyes turned to Vinicius Junior as he sought to continue his red-hot form and shoulder the attacking burden for Mbappé-less Madrid.

An alarmingly depleted Madrid forward line was reliant on Vinicius to conjure some of his trademark magic, an indefatigable first-half display seeing him drift towards the left flank and terrorize Benfica right back Amar Dedić. Despite being less influential after the break, he served up a decisive second on the night to easy any lingering nerves inside the Santiago Bernabéu—pointedly dancing in front of the corner flag as he joyfully celebrated his winning goal.

On an evening where Madrid needed composure and a sprinkling of quality, Aurélien Tchouaméni was the provider. The Frenchman opened his account in the Champions League with a stylish finish that crashed beyond Anatoliy Trubin, and led by example in the engine room as Madrid’s tepid showing risked an embarrassing exit. One of few to inspire confidence.

Losers

Güler was quiet for Madrid. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images.

Raúl Asencio has come under justifiable scrutiny this season and little was done to quieten the critics. An absolutely needless yellow card epitomized an entirely uncertain display, while the Spaniard was spared an own goal by the quick reflexes of Thibaut Courtois.

While Asencio was involved in some nervy moments for Madrid, the issue for Arda Güler was that he was seldom worthy of attention. Weak defensively early on as Benfica sliced through a soft center, the Türkiye international failed to make amends in the final third as he drifted into anonymity.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Benfica (4-4-2)

Tchouaméni scored his first Champions League goal. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—7.8: An ultimately meaningless wonder save seconds before Rafa bundled home the opener was followed by another storming stop prior to the break. Rarely tested after the restart.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—7.2: Underwhelmed defensively in individual duels—as we have come to expect from the Englishman—but at least sprayed several eye-catching passes.

CB: Raúl Asencio—5.9: Another unconvincing performance from the academy graduate offered Benfica encouragement during their forays forward. A worrying injury saw the defender stretchered off with 15 minutes remaining.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—6.9: Provided the confidence and leadership lacking in the rest of the defensive line, winning the bulk of his battles with Vangelis Pavlidis and Co.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—7.6: Seemingly ordered to roam the left wing at will but with that freedom came gaping holes in the Madrid defense—one of which was exploited as Benfica went ahead early doors.

RM: Federico Valverde—8.8: Excellent composure shown to pick out Tchouaméni on the edge of the area and generally impressed with an indefatigable all-round display.

CM: Arda Güler—7.5: Denied his first Champions League goal by Gonzalo García’s offside shoulder, offering next to nothing going forward otherwise.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—8.2: An awesome effort swiftly eased the nerves after Madrid conceded and Tchouaméni was a shining light in the engine room during a dim team performance.

LM: Eduardo Camavinga—7.6: Popped up in umpteen different positions and provided solidity in each of them without ever sparkling.

ST: Gonzalo García—6.8: Handed the unenviable assignment of replacing Mbappé’s output and lacked the necessary service to emulate the Frenchman. Often isolated and wasteful when receiving possession.

ST: Vinicius Junior—7.6: Shamefully booed by the traveling supporters but silenced them emphatically with a composed finish to seal Madrid’s progression. A rare bright spark in an injury-hit Madrid attack.

SUB: Franco Mastantuono (77’ for Camavinga)—6.5: A brief and quiet cameo for the Argentine.

SUB: David Alaba (77’ for Asencio)—6.3: Vinicius’s strike ensured an easy outing for Alaba.

SUB: César Palacios (84’ for Güler)—N/A

SUB: Thiago Pitarch (84’ for García)—N/A

SUB: Fran Garca (90+1’ for Carreras)—N/A

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Fran González (GK), Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Jorge Cestero, Manuel Ángel, Brahim Díaz.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Gonzalo García offered little up front. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images

There were few blades of grass untouched by Federico Valverde , who stormed up and down the right flank with typical energy and determination. The Uruguayan produced one moment of real quality as he assisted Tchouaméni and Madrid’s weakened attack will require similar invention in coming La Liga matches.

untouched by , who stormed up and down the right flank with typical energy and determination. The Uruguayan produced one moment of real quality as he assisted Tchouaméni and Madrid’s weakened attack will require similar invention in coming La Liga matches. Gonzalo García was called upon to lead the line alongside Vinicius but the youngster struggled on only his second Champions League start. While his work ethic can’t be faulted, an anonymous display begs the question of how Álvaro Arbeloa will replace Mbappé against Getafe next.

was called upon to lead the line alongside Vinicius but the youngster struggled on only his second Champions League start. While his work ethic can’t be faulted, an anonymous display begs the question of how Álvaro Arbeloa will replace Mbappé against Getafe next. While Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a few moments of quality going forward, the right back’s defensive deficiencies were on show. He lost all six of his ground duels and failed to provide the necessary cover for Benfica’s goal.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Tame Win

Madrid were not at their best but still managed a critical win. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images.

Benfica managed 1.98 expected goals at the Bernabéu—nearly double Madrid’s total—underscoring both the defensive fragility of Arbeloa’s side and their lack of attacking invention.

at the Bernabéu—nearly double Madrid’s total—underscoring both the defensive fragility of Arbeloa’s side and their lack of attacking invention. Just four shots on target form 14 total efforts highlighted just how significant the absence of Mbappé was as Madrid rarely worked Trubin.

highlighted just how significant the absence of Mbappé was as Madrid rarely worked Trubin. Vinicius was one of few consistent attacking threats and has now scored in five straight matches for Los Blancos.

Statistic Real Madrid Benfica Possession 56% 44% Expected Goals (xG) 1.11 1.98 Total Shots 14 12 Shots on Target 4 4 Big Chances 2 2 Passing Accuracy 90% 86% Fouls Committed 16 10 Corners 4 7

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE