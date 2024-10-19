Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga
Before Real Madrid can look ahead to El Clásico, Carlo Ancelotti's side must first take care of business against Celta Vigo.
Despite its 41-game unbeaten streak in La Liga, Real Madrid still trails Barcelona by three points atop the table. A mountain of injuries and draws to Mallorca, Las Palmas and Atlético Madrid hindered Los Blancos' title defense against a revitalized Barcelona under Hansi Flick. To keep the pressure on the Catalans, Real Madrid needs to collect all three points against Celta Vigo.
The good news is Los Blancos received a major injury boost ahead of its upcoming La Liga clash. Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão are all fit to travel and represent Real Madrid after recovering from various injuries during the October international break. Thibaut Courtois remains a doubt while Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Brahim Díaz are all still sidelined.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Claudio Giráldez's men on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Celta Vigo (4-3-3)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Expect Ancelotti's No. 1 to be back between the posts after missing Real Madrid's last two matches with an abductor injury.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard has huge shoes to fill as he takes over for Dani Carvajal after the right-back suffered a season-ending knee injury.
CB: Éder Militão—Militão sustained a thigh injury while training with Brazil, but the center-back is fit to get the nod after a quick recovery.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The Germany international will have the tough task of locking down Borja Iglesias, who has scored four goals in seven matches.
LB: Ferland Mendy—The left-back will make his 181st cap for Los Blancos on Saturday.
CM: Federico Valverde—The Uruguayan is in line to make his 13th consecutive start of the season. Valverde will look to snag another goal following his stupendous strike against Villarreal.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Fresh off captaining France, Tchouaméni returns to Los Blancos' midfield where he will act as the last line of defense in front of Ancelotti's backline.
CM: Jude Bellingham—The 21-year-old found the back of the net for England on Oct. 10, but has yet to score for Los Blancos this season.
RW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo is set to rejoin Ancelotti's XI after only playing 21 minutes against missing Villarreal due to back discomfort. The Brazilian will once again look to make an impact from the right-wing, something he has struggled with since Mbappé's arrival.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Fully recovered from his thigh injury, Mbappé will lead the line against a Celta Vigo defense with only one clean sheet in La Liga this season.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian should be ready to go despite suffering a minor neck injury against Villarreal before the international break. Vinícius Jr. comes into Saturday's match with the second most goals (4) on the team.