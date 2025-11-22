Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Elche: Mbappe, Alexander-Arnold Back With a Vengeance
Eager to get back to winning ways, an injury-ridden Real Madrid return to La Liga action against a struggling Elche side.
Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid came under fire ahead of the November international break after dropping points—both in Europe and domestically—against Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano in back-to-back matches. The Spanish giants were kept off the scoresheet in both matches, a streak they will hope to snap at the Estadio Martínez Valero on Sunday evening.
Los Blancos, though, will be severely undermanned against Elche. Éder Militão, who suffered an adductor injury while representing Brazil, joined long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rüdiger in the infirmary. Dean Huijsen also withdrew from international duty and is a doubt for the La Liga bout.
Question marks surround Aurélien Tchouaméni and Franco Mastantuono’s availability as well; the two players are nursing a hamstring and groin injury respectively. Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga, meanwhile, are all expected to be fit despite suffering scares during the November international window.
Here’s what Real Madrid’s XI could look like against Elche.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Elche (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will look to make it three La Liga clean sheets in a row come Sunday.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—For the first time in three months, Alexander-Arnold will get the nod on the right flank. The summer signing must impress in his return or risk yet another wave of criticism.
CB: Raúl Asencio—The Real Madrid Castilla product is in line for a slew of minutes in the coming weeks while Militão recovers.
CB: Dean Huijsen—If Huijsen is fit, he will be the one partnering Asencio in defense. David Alaba is also an option for Alonso should he wish to exercise caution with the Spaniard.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—Despite his defensively sound performances as of late, Carreras will hope to better link up with Vinicius Junior to get involved in the attack.
CM: Federico Valverde—The Uruguayan will be relieved to make a return to his natural position after weeks of filling in at right back.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—While Tchouaméni works his way back to full match fitness, his fellow countryman Camavinga will take his place at the heart of Real Madrid’s midfield.
CM: Arda Güler—The pressure will be on Güler to reignite his magic with Mbappé to snap Los Blancos’ scoring woes. The Türkiye international already has nine goal contributions this season.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham is at his best when he’s pulling the strings of Real Madrid’s attack. The No. 10 was a lone bright spot in the team’s recent struggles.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—After recording two goals and an assist in his lone outing for France this break, Mbappé will feel confident going up against an Elche defense that has just one clean sheet in their last seven La Liga matches.
ST: Vinicius Junior—The Brazilian will be eager to make up for his disappointing efforts against Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano. In fact, Vinicius Junior has not found the back of the net in his last nine appearances for club and country.