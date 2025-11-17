Pressure Mounts on Xabi Alonso As Real Madrid Suffer Yet Another Injury Blow
Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has withdrawn from international duty ahead of Spain’s clash with Türkiye due to muscle discomfort.
The 20-year-old sat out of La Roja’s 4–0 victory over Georgia at the weekend after complaining of a possible groin injury in training on the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. After undergoing further testing, Huijsen is headed back to Valdebebas.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the center back has been dropped from Luis de la Fuente’s squad in an effort to “prioritize the health and well-being of the player at all times.”
Playing without Huijsen is nothing new to Spain, though. The reigning European champions will now have been without his contributions for the last two international windows as the Real Madrid star continues to struggle with fitness.
In Huijsen’s absence, La Roja have kept three consecutive clean sheets largely thanks to the efforts of Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsí and Athletic Club’s Aymeric Laporte. The two defenders will look to maintain their strong form when Spain face off with Türkiye in their final match of the calendar year.
Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid Faced With Growing Injury Headache
Huijsen joins a growing list of Real Madrid stars forced to withdraw from the November international break. Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga were sent home from France, while Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde also missed out on international duty due to injury.
Additionally, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Franco Mastantuono are nursing a hamstring injury and a groin injury respectively, joining long-term absentees Antonio Rüdiger and Dani Carvajal in the infirmary. Real Madrid’s mounting injury woes have left Xabi Alonso sweating over his squad for its upcoming clash with Elche on Sunday, Nov. 23.
The pressure is on the Spaniard to get his side back to winning ways after dropping points in back-to-back matches ahead of the international window. With only three points separating Real Madrid and Barcelona, there is little room for error for the 15-time champions atop the La Liga standings.
The good news for Los Blancos is Elche’s last league victory came on Sept. 28, making Alonso’s men the clear favorites, even if they are shorthanded due to injury.