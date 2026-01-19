Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Monaco: Jeered Attack Is Rejigged

Xabi Alonso’s successor, Álvaro Arbeloa, takes charge of his first Champions League game on Tuesday night, as Real Madrid aim to take another step towards the round of 16.

Madrid, synonymous with success in this competition, have two blemishes on their league phase record so far this season, losing to Liverpool and Manchester City. Still, Madrid are placed inside the top eight with two fixtures remaining.

An unimpressed Santiago Bernabéu crowd let their feelings be known before and during Sunday’s La Liga clash with Levante, with the 2–0 victory that followed unlikely to convince the masses that Madrid are following the right path.

Arbeloa may not have long in the role, especially if Madrid fail to secure three points against a woefully out-of-sorts Monaco team.

Here’s how the hosts could line up on Tuesday night.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Monaco (4-2-3-1)

Kylian Mbappé has recently overcome a minor injury. | Gokhan Taner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian didn’t have a save to make at the weekend, having come back into the team following the debacle at Albacete. Courtois was among the senior stars booed by the Santiago Bernabéu faithful.

RB: Federico Valverde—Valverde also felt the Madridistas’ wrath at the weekend, given that he was reportedly one of the players who failed to buy into Alonso’s methods. Still, he’s continuing to play at right back for the new manager.

CB: Raúl Asencio—The defender found himself on the scoresheet against Levante, and he’ll likely keep his place in the team, given Madrid’s defensive injuries.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The summer addition has battled a few fitness issues since joining the club, but Huijsen came through Saturday’s game unscathed and will stay in the side on Tuesday.

LB: Fran García—In the absence of the suspended Álvaro Carreras, the fallible García will surely be called upon.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman was one of the favorites of the previous regime, having started all six league phase games under Alonso. He’s now preparing to face his former club.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Camavinga once regularly lit up this stage, but the past couple of years have been tough for the former Rennes starlet. Still, he’s the most likely contender to partner Tchouaméni in Madrid’s midfield on Tuesday.

RW: Franco Mastantuono—While Rodrygo remains sidelined, Arbeloa may be inclined to call upon Mastantuono rather than extend the failed experiment of playing Gonzalo García together with Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Junior.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham was another who felt the brunt of the Madrid supporters’ discontent at the weekend, and the England international is in the midst of a down year in terms of attacking production.

LW: Vinicius Junior—Brilliant in the Spanish Super Cup at the start of the year, Vini’s relationship with Madridistas is as tense as it’s ever been. The Brazilian, booed every time he received possession against Levante, walked straight off the pitch at the final whistle.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—It was Mbappé or bust under Alonso in this competition, with the French forward contributing to nine Madrid goals through six league phase games. He scored from the spot on Saturday, having recently overcome a minor fitness setback.

Álvaro Arbeloa’s predicted XI. | FotMob

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE